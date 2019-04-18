All Life On Earth at Threat Over Weakening Magnetic Field, Theorist Claims

The Earth’s magnetic field is weakening and some scientists warn that solar rays could erode it even further.

As a result of a weakening magnetic field and the likely magnetic reversal of the poles, humanity and all life on Earth is in danger, believes Christian conspiracy theorist and author Michael Snyder, who describes himself as “one of those Christians that actually believes the Bible”.

Mr. Snyder, whose book titles include ‘Living a Life That Really Matters’ and ‘The Beginning of The End’, wrote for Zero Hedge: “Today, most of us take the protection provided by Earth’s magnetic field completely for granted."

“It is essentially a colossal force field which surrounds our planet and makes life possible. And even with such protection, a giant solar storm could still potentially hit our planet and completely fry our power grid."

“But as our magnetic field continues to get weaker and weaker, even much smaller solar storms will have the potential to be cataclysmic. And once the magnetic field gets weak enough, we will be facing much bigger problems."

“If enough solar radiation starts reaching our planet, none of us will survive."



READ MORE: Magnetic Field Sparing Earth From Deadly Solar Radiation ERODING Incredibly Fast

Scientists previously stated the magnetic field, which protects life on Earth from cosmic radiation, has been weakening over the past 3,000 years, possibly due to an impending pole reversal. A potential flip in the magnetic field – a natural phenomena occurring every 200,000 to 300,000 years when the north and south poles switch – has been increasingly often mentioned by scientists over the past years.

The last known time the poles attempted to swap was 40,000 years ago, claim scientists, but the process failed. As a result, the last time the poles switched place was 780,000 years ago.

READ MORE: Super-Magnetic Neutron: Birth of MYSTERIOUS Object Sends Incredible Space Signal

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tends to update the location of the magnetic north pole every five years, but the latest update, posted in February, came nearly a year ahead of schedule because the pole is moving so quickly.

Earth's magnetic north pole is leaving the Canadian Arctic and moving towards Russia's snowy Siberia at a rate of more than 55 kilometres (34 miles) per year, according to an update by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the British Geological Survey.



READ MORE: Canada Would Face 'Psychic Blow' if North Pole Moves to Russia – Top Geographer

Dr Nicolas Thouveny from the European Centre for Research and Teaching of Environmental Geosciences (CEREGE) in Aix-en-Provence, France, had previously warned: “The geomagnetic field has been decaying for the last 3,000 years."

“The geomagnetic field has lost 30 percent of its intensity in the last 3,000 years.” “When the pole reversal finally does happen again, the magnetic shield will fail by at least 10 percent.”

Many species of animals, most notably birds, have a sense for the magnetic poles which allow them to successfully navigate the globe during periods of mass-migration, leading experts to fear that it could cause confusion.

However, not all scientists subscribe to this doomsday scenario.

Richard Holme, a professor of geomagnetism at the University of Liverpool, said: "There has been speculation that we are about to experience a magnetic polar reversal or excursion.

“By studying the two most recent excursion events, we show that neither bear resemblance to current changes in the geomagnetic field and therefore it is probably unlikely that such an event is about to happen.



"Our research suggests instead that the current weakened field will recover without such an extreme event, and therefore is unlikely to reverse.”