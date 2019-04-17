Using DNA Analysis, Scientists REVEAL Who Built Stonehenge

A new study conducted by scientists from the UK, France and Belgium has finally revealed the origins of the people who, thousands of years ago, constructed the enigmatic cyclopean prehistoric monument known as Stonehenge.
"The recent discovery that some biological information survives the high temperatures reached during cremation (up to 1000 degrees Celsius) offered us the exciting possibility to finally study the origin of those buried at Stonehenge", lead author Christophe Snoeck said as quoted by Space News Podcast.
The media outlet also notes that these "early Neolithic migrants" introduced the practice of using megaliths to construct monuments to Britain, along with farming, as the island was previously inhabited by hunter-gatherers.
The results of the study were published in the Nature scientific journal.
