Register
21:20 GMT +316 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flames and smoke are seen as the interior continues to burn inside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 16, 2019.

    Unity for the Win? Assassin’s Creed Game Could Help Restore Notre Dame Cathedral

    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Tech
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Fire Breaks Out at Iconic Notre Dame in Paris: Cathedral Partially Destroyed (32)
    0 10

    While the data compiled by the video game’s designers could, in theory, be used to help rebuild the famous cathedral, it remains to be seen whether it is accurate enough for that purpose, not to mention that at least one other model of the building was also made via laser scanning before.

    As French President Emmanuel Macron issued a call to rebuild the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris which was ravaged by fire on 15 April, several media outlets and social media users pointed out a possible source of digital information which may help restore this legendary landmark to its former glory – a 2014 video game called Assassin’s Creed: Unity, made by French company Ubisoft.

    ​According to an article published by The Verge in the year of the game’s release, the artists working on Unity spent two years modelling the cathedral “inside and out”, with careful attention to the smallest of details.

    And since Ubisoft still possesses all the data, 3D models and other materials related to this project, it could, in theory, become a useful contribution to the restoration effort.

    One netizen pointed out, however, that most of the paintings and sculptures had to be removed by the game developers from the model due to copyright issues, while another noted that a team of historians has already “laser scanned” the cathedral, creating a far more accurate model of it in the process.

    ​The devastating fire broke out at the Notre-Dame de Paris on Monday, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and two-thirds of its roof.

    The blaze was fully extinguished on Tuesday morning, and it remains unclear at this time what caused it.

    In the aftermath of this tragedy, President Macron said during a TV address to the nation that he wants the cathedral to be rebuilt in five years.

    "We will make the Notre Dame cathedral even more beautiful. And I want this to be achieved within five years from now," he said in a speech broadcast by the French presidential office.

    Topic:
    Fire Breaks Out at Iconic Notre Dame in Paris: Cathedral Partially Destroyed (32)

    Related:

    ‘Feels Like 9/11’: Twitter Floats Conspiracy Theories Following Notre Dame Blaze
    Trump Offers Macron US Assistance in Rehabilitation of Notre Dame
    Crown of Thorns, Other Priceless Relics Saved From Notre Dame Inferno
    Tags:
    cathedral, model, renovation, Notre Dame de Paris, Ubisoft, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fire Destroys Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Fire Devastates France's Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse