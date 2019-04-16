US Astronaut to Spend Almost Year Aboard ISS, to Set New Women's Record - Source

"Taking into account that the launch and the landing of the Soyuz MS-13 spaceship have been postponed at the request of NASA from July 6 to 20 and from December 18 to February 6, respectively, Christina Cook, which will return to Earth on this spacecraft together with Russian [cosmonaut] Alexander Skvortsov and Italian Luca Parmitano, will be in space 392 days, or 11 months," the source said.
Cook will set a new women's record for the longest spaceflight, beating US astronaut Peggy Whitson, who spent 289 days in space in 2016-2017, according to the source.
Previously, a source in the aerospace industry told Sputnik that the Russian manned Soyuz spacecraft will perform record-long missions to the International Space Station, lasting for seven months, this year. The official added that Soyuz spacecraft usually spent around 200 days docked to the ISS.
All comments
Show new comments (0)