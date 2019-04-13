Beresheet 2: Israeli SpaceIL Announces New Mission to Land Spacecraft on Moon

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Morris Kahn, a billionaire who founded Israeli firm SpaceIL, announced on Saturday a new mission to land the world’s first privately-funded spacecraft on the Moon.

"In the light of all the support, I got from all over the world… I decided that we are going to establish Beresheet 2. We are going to build a new spacecraft, we are going to put it on the moon and complete the mission", Kahn said.

In a video address shared by SpaceIl on Twitter, the Israeli-South American tycoon said a task force would meet for a sit-down first thing on Sunday morning to plan the project and begin the work.

The dream goes on! Morris Kahn just announced the launching of Beresheet 2.0 #Beresheet2.0 #IsraeltotheMoon pic.twitter.com/fHlo3jeQ4W — Israel To The Moon (@TeamSpaceIL) April 13, 2019

READ MORE: Israeli Beresheet Spacecraft Crashed During Moon Landing (VIDEO)

The Beresheet mission ended in a disappointment after the spacecraft crashed on the lunar surface on 11 April after its main engine failed.