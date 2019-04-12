Register
20:56 GMT +312 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Space

    Star Wars 2.0: US Trying to 'Engineer a Race Where There's None'

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    NASA’s Moon-landing plans, as they were depicted by the agency’s Administrator Jim Bridenstine, consist in developing a blueprint on how to get astronauts to the lunar surface in the next five years, but the announcement has caused a stir worldwide, given Trump’s prior directive to build up a special Space Force.

    In an interview after a speech he delivered at a workshop on potential astrophysics missions on 1 April, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine made an eye-popping announcement that he hopes to develop an initial plan within the next couple of weeks for sending a manned vehicle to the surface of the Moon by 2024, four years ahead of schedule.

    READ MORE: NASA Aims to Get Back to Moon by 2024 ‘By Any Means Necessary'

    The announcement came on the heels of Vice President Mike Pence announcing the new goal of landing humans at the south pole of the moon by 2024 in his 26 March speech in Huntsville, noting that NASA already had such a plan. Bridenstine said that the initiative Pence mentioned referred to the earlier goal of humans on the moon by 2028, however, now they are working quickly to push it forward.

    Prahaar, a surface-to-surface missile developed by India's Defense Research and Development Organization is test fired from Balasore in India's eastern Orissa state, Thursday, July 21, 2011
    © AP Photo / Anonymous
    India to Draft Space Doctrine After Successful Anti-Satellite Missile Test

    Bridenstine told reporters in February that the plan will be implemented using private companies, adding that “we want numerous providers competing on cost and innovation”. NASA would also seek the participation of other countries. The initiative is supported by US President Donald Trump, who in December of 2017 signed the Space Policy Directive, which aims to bring a manned mission to the Moon before a manned mission to Mars. Prior to sending humans, NASA is also expected to land an unmanned vehicle on the planet no later than 2024.

    Yet it’s not the Space Policy’s Directive that raised concerns, and rather fears, within the global community, but another document – one ordering the Pentagon to establish the Space Force as the sixth branch of the US military, to go along with the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard. Trump subsequently nominated an Air Force general to head the brand-new US Space Command that would oversee the military space domain.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    US Actions Can Trigger Space Arms Race Amid New Accusations of Militarisation - Beijing

    The decision closely followed a report by the Pentagon’s intelligence arm warning of the increasing “weaponisation of space” by China and Russia, which appears to have been taken as a pretext for the build-up of the Space Command.

    The near-military rhetoric in light of the US' ambitions appears to go counter to the image of space, which has traditionally been viewed as a civil domain for longstanding cooperation and research, mutual respect, and trust. Just to provide a couple of bright examples, among the most impressive space exploration feats that entered history are the joint Apollo-Soyuz mission, conducted in the mid-1970s, the successful launch of the ISS in 1998, as well as Exomars, the astrobiology mission of the European Space agency and Russia's Roscosmos.

    ‘Countries Legally Allowed to Have Space Station on Moon in Territories Sufficient for Their Use’

    Per Steven Freeland, dean of the School of Law and professor of international law at Western Sydney University, Australia, the International Space Station is a perfect example of the global community joining their research efforts:

     “Humans are inspired by the idea of other humans going into space and spending considerable periods of time there. We saw that with the ISS. That’s been a wonderful example of cooperation amongst many countries”, he noted in written comments to Sputnik, with another commenter, Dr Gbenga Oduntan, associate professor of international commercial law at the University of Kent, putting it similarly and bringing up the 1967 treaty on international space communication:

    “There’s nothing wrong with permanent missions on the Moon, we already have envisaged that in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty which allows countries and people to land on the Moon, to have space stations there, in portions of territory that is sufficient for their use”, he recalled, going on to detail humans’ “nice” plans to visit each other's space stations, etc.

    “That's the future of mankind, we will be visiting each other's space stations on planets at some point, that’s fine”, Oduntan noted.

    Yet, the peaceful nature of a number of countries’ current lunar and other ambitions tends to be increasingly questioned.

    ‘Opportunism by the US’ Current Administration’

    The US is arguably the brightest example, with the world’s greatest economy, having famously announced plans to engage in a fresh space race. According to Dr Gbenga Oduntan, the US’ space intentions are just a decisive move of the Trump administration to make a storm in a teacup by artificially launching a race:

    “I’m afraid I’ll have to agree with some contemporary commenters who seem to think that this is just opportunism by the current administration of the US, who are trying to engineer a race where there is none”, the commenter noted, adding that this is a drive to make the Congress earmark money for a mission “that might even end up being impossible in the time frame, but the money would’ve been released and spent”. He remarked that there are “satanic verses to the current plans of the United States of America, particularly in space”.

    “So in a sense, space is now the new military industrial complex”, he concluded, dwelling on the US’ ambitions to rattle the sabre, yet noting that contrary to the US, China has demonstrated that its Moon programme boils down to mere research:

    “China’s activities on the Moon, to the extent that we have seen, are quite clearly on the surface on the side of the Moon we've not been to before or seen before, they would want to have a presence on the Moon, a robotic presence, experimental and otherwise, but narrowing this down to just a manned mission on the Moon”, Oduntan argued.

    He has called out the “dramatic” project, which does not provide any “excitement” for humans:

    “Anyway, we wouldn’t sit in the driving seat of the American administration, we don’t know what they consider important, but from where we sit as an international space lawyer, this is not exciting, I don’t see the excitement there, even for space scientists”, Oduntan revealed.

    He specified that “the excitement” that researchers would wish for lies in the opportunities that space offers to solve human issues:

    “There are 1,001 things that we still need to perfect, from tele-medicine, to the use of space for rescue missions, to disaster management, there’s so many ways space observation is useful, these are the ways where we think, at least the scientists, the lawyers; we think we should be seeing progress, not in dramatic missions that tend to buttress the political fortunes of current politicians”, the academic commented on the Lunar project, which is expected to be funded  in part by the government, thus out of taxpayers’ pockets, and by private sponsors alike. 

    The latter may meanwhile comprise military advocates, in line with the US’ extensive lobbying practices carried out by dozens of influential interest groups. Voluntary organisations designed to support a specific branch of the American military have historically existed in the United States, with the nation’s oldest military lobbying association being the National Guard Association (NGA). This one, along with several others like The Association of the US Army (AUSA) and The Air Force Association (AFA), were meant to draw public attention to a whole range of military issues, as well as bring up certain topics for debate in Congress.

    Absorbing Space Ambitions

    In the meantime, the US’ straightforward setting of goals with marked military connotations couldn’t help triggering a respective response, with a number of countries taking Trump’s build-up of military space forces as an indicator that they also have to unlock their military potential — India, for instance. 

    READ MORE: Trump Nominates Air Force General to Lead US Space Command — Pence

    The South Asian country has been developing a whole range of “space deterrence” technologies in recent months, which would be able to knock out enemy satellites, and most recently, has successfully tested its brand new anti-satellite weapon, the so-called “satellite-killer”, drawing criticism from NASA and the country’s arch-foe Pakistan. India thereby became the fourth nation to possess a satellite-destroying weapon, joining the ranks of Russia, the United States, and China.

    In a separate move, Iran has recently announced plans to press ahead with the launch of three satellites into orbit this year, despite a US move to curb Tehran’s programme for fears that the technology behind the satellites would be used to develop nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. Yet, Iranian authorities assured that “the rockets which have currently been developed in Iran for carrying satellites are not something that are a cover for another kind of rocket activity”.

    Related:

    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Roscosmos, S7 Group Mull Developing Reusable Commercial Space Vehicle
    FEDOR Space Rescuer: Roscosmos 'Trains' Anthropomorphic Robot for Manned Mission
    Tags:
    space agency, missions, ISS, research, space exploration, space, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse