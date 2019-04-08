Hacking of New Samsung Galaxy Fingerprint Scanner Prompts SM ‘Paranoia’

There is nothing stopping a well-versed tech enthusiast "from stealing your fingerprints without you ever knowing, printing gloves with your fingerprints and committing a crime," such as unlocking a brand new phone without the owner's knowledge and stealing their data.

A user named darkshark has shared his experience of unlocking the new Samsung Galaxy S10's ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, through 3D printing and manipulation of fingerprints.

"If I steal someone's phone, their fingerprints are already on it. I can do this entire process in less than 3 minutes and remotely start the 3d print so that it's done by the time I get to it. Most banking apps only require fingerprint authentication so I could have all of your info and spend your money in less than 15 minutes if your phone is secured by fingerprint alone," darkshark suggested in a blog entry.

Once darkshark's clip and explanation surfaced online, they provoked various reactions from users, some of whom noted the new Samsung device was probably not the best choice "while on super-spy missions."

The ultrasonic fingerprint scanner - a feature of Galaxy's S10 and S10+ models - uses soundwaves to create an intricate 3D map of your fingerprint, recording a detailed image of a fingerprint.

This wouldn't appear a problem, however, for someone who is skilled enough to photograph a fingerprint "from the side of a wine glass," create its 3D model with 3DS Max software and print it on a piece of resin with the AnyCubic Photon LCD printer.

Biometric information recognition in providing mobile phone security is a relatively recent addition. Earlier this year, researchers at New York University and Michigan State University took apart biometrically secured tech by introducing the "DeepMasterPrints" method, which could unlock about one-third of smartphones.

