The footage shows NASA astronaut Anne McClain, and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency, leaving the International Space Station for their third planned spacewalk.

The astronauts are set to establish a redundant path of power to the Canadian-built robotic arm, known as Canadarm2. They will also reportedly install cables for wireless communications coverage outside the ISS.

The spacewalk is expected to last about a little bit longer than six hours.

