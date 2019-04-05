Register
23:20 GMT +305 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mars

    NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Two Solar Eclipses on Mars (VIDEO)

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    US space agency NASA posted a video Thursday of not one, but two solar eclipses its Curiosity rover on Mars recorded last month. The transits will help scientists understand the unusual orbits of the Red Planet’s two oddly-shaped moons.

    After snagging a new rock sample on August 9, 2018 (Sol 2137), NASA's Curiosity rover surveyed its surroundings on Mars, producing a 360-degree panorama of its current location on Vera Rubin Ridge. The scene is presented with a color adjustment that approximates white balancing, to resemble how the rocks and sand would appear under daytime lighting conditions on Earth.
    © NASA. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
    Mars Rover Snaps 360-Degree Photo of Red Planet’s Surface (VIDEO)
    The planet Mars and its two moons, Phobos and Deimos, are named for the Roman God of War and his two mighty sons, who followed him into battle. While many probes and rovers have enhanced our understanding of the Red Planet over the years, our knowledge of Mars' two small moons remains scanty.

    However, after both moons passed in front of the sun (from the vantage point of the Martian surface, of course) last month, scientists garnered some valuable information with which to understand more about Phobos' and Deimos' orbits, and thus possibly also their histories.

    ​Phobos is only 7 miles across and Deimos a mere 1.5 miles wide; truly paltry compared to Earth's moon, which is about 1,079 miles across. However, Mars' moons orbit much closer to it than Earth's moon, so Phobos still appears about one-third the size of our moon in the sky.

    image of Ultima Thule, a trans-Neptunian object located in the Kuiper belt, taken by the unmanned NASA New Horizons spacecraft on Jan 1, 2019.
    © NASA . NASA
    What Are Those Things? NASA Drops New Images From Bizarre Asteroid Flyby

    However, since neither moon is big enough to totally block out the sun, these were actually annular eclipses, or what astronomers called "transits," since the rock can be seen transiting from one side of the solar disk to the other.

    Until recently, the prevailing logic about the origins of Deimos and Phobos was that they were captured asteroids, since Mars sits near the solar system's Asteroid Belt and the moons are irregularly shaped. However, other features, such as the moons' densities and their nearly circular orbits, suggest another origin. A study published in Science Advances last April by scientists at the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in Boulder, Colorado, used a new collision model to show that a large impact could have ejected enough material from Mars to form the two moons — also a theory explaining how Earth's moon was formed.

    This wasn't the first time a Martian eclipse has been witnessed by a rover, though — in fact it's the eighth. Earlier NASA probes, like Spirit and Opportunity, which also collected information on the moons' orbits in the 2000s, have helped accumulate data, making this the most accurate measurement yet, Mark Lemmon of Texas A&M University, College Station, who works on the team dealing with Curiosity's specialized cameras, said in a NASA press release Thursday.

    This is NASA InSight's first selfie on Mars. It displays the lander's solar panels and deck. On top of the deck are its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna. The selfie was taken on Dec. 6, 2018
    © NASA. NASA/JPL-Caltech
    Stuck Between a Rock and a Mars Place: NASA's InSight Lander Snagged on Object

    "More observations over time help pin down the details of each orbit," Lemmon said. "Those orbits change all the time in response to the gravitational pull of Mars, Jupiter or even each Martian moon pulling on the other."

    Plus, it makes the Red Planet feel more like our own world, he said. "Eclipses, sunrises and sunsets and weather phenomena all make Mars real to people, as a world both like and unlike what they see outside, not just a subject in a book."

    The car-sized Curiosity rover has been exploring Mars' equatorial Aeolus Palus plain since 2012, looking for signs of life or conditions making life possible, either in the present or past.

    Related:

    Scientists Prove Bacteria, Single-Cell Entities Can Survive on Mars
    'Very Exciting': Scientists CONFIRM Existence of Possible Life-Sign Gas on Mars
    Biogenic? Mars Rover Takes Photos of 'Mushrooms' Growing on Red Planet’s Rocks
    Tags:
    astronomy, measurement, orbit, transit, solar eclipse, moons, Mars Curiosity Rover, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse