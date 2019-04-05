Israeli Spacecraft Beresheet Successfully Placed Into Lunar Orbit

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli spacecraft Beresheet ("Genesis" or "Origin" in Hebrew) was successfully placed into Lunar orbit, completing the manoeuvre needed for the flight to the Earth's only natural satellite, the mission team reported on Wednesday.

During the week, the Beresheet will circle around the Moon, gradually moving closer to it, and will try to land on April 11.

"Moon capture! Critical lunar orbit capture took place successfully. #Beresheet is now entering an elliptical course around the #moon, as we get closer to the historical landing #11.4," the SpaceIL team wrote on Twitter.

Failure of the manoeuvre would mean the failure of the mission with the loss of the spacecraft, which would have been captured by the Sun's gravity.

After landing, Beresheet, which is the size of a washing machine and weighs about 600 kilograms (1,320 pounds), should bounce about 500 meters along the Moon's surface, taking panoramic photos and measure magnetic field. If plans succeed, Israel will become the fourth country to reach the Earth’s satellite, after the Soviet Union, the United States and China.