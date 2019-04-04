Register
22:33 GMT +304 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    SpaceX's Starhopper tests rocket engine for the first time

    SpaceX's Starhopper Fires Up Rocket Engine For The First Time (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/NASASpaceFlight Videos
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    SpaceX's Starhopper prototype fired up its rocket engines for the very first time this week, signaling the first phase of tests for the company's Starship vehicle, which will in time carry out passenger flights to the moon and Mars.

    The recent test, which occurred at 8:56 p.m. EDT and lasted less than a minute, was dubbed a success on Wednesday by SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Twitter. "Starhopper completed tethered hop. All systems green," he tweeted.

    With details on the project few and far between, Space.com reported that the prototype was fitted with three new Raptor liquid methane and liquid oxygen engines, of which only one was fired during the recent test. It also noted that Starhopper did manage to briefly lift from the launchpad, but that it failed to go far on account of it being securely tethered to the ground.

    ​​Although the test lasted for just a brief moment, Maria Pointer, a retired deck officer who lives nearly two miles from SpaceX's new launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, told the Business Insider that the sounds were comparable to those from a jet engine.

    "I was cooking collard greens, and my house started rattling," Pointer said. "It was like a couple of jet airplanes taking off in your living room… this was magnified to about 10 jet-engine roars."

    Starship test flight rocket just finished assembly at the SpaceX Texas launch site
    © Photo: Elon Musk/twitter
    Elon Musk Unveils SpaceX Starship Test Vehicle (VIDEO)

    "It reminds you of when the Blue Angels fly over real low… That's the sound. It rattled everything. This was the full Raptor with all the juice going to it. This was the real thing," she added.

    The publication went on to note that SpaceX officials have been coordinating with Cameron County law enforcement in order to close access to nearby roadways as a safety measure during testings, which tend to last for roughly eight hours.

    Although the road closures haven't been greeted with open arms by all, Pointer did say that she was enjoying being able to see and hear history being made. "It's exciting," she said.

    According to Space.com, the Starhopper prototype has a diameter of about 30 feet, and is made of stainless steel. It was previously fitted with a nose cone, however, it was blown off by powerful 50 mph winds in late January.

    ​SpaceX plans to make its first cargo flights with the Starship vehicle by 2022, with the vehicle expected to begin passenger flights to the moon in 2023, TechCrunch reported. Crewed flights to the Red Planet are slated for 2024.

    Related:

    Roscosmos Chief, Elon Musk Exchange Courtesies After SpaceX Capsule Landing
    SpaceX CEO Musk on Russia’s Rocket Engineering, Engines: 'Excellent'
    ISS Astronauts Meet SpaceX Ship Crew After Historic Docking (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    SpaceX Dragon 2 Successfully Docks With ISS - NASA
    Trump Congratulates NASA, SpaceX on Successful Dragon 2 Launch to ISS (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Starhopper, starship, SpaceX, Elon Musk, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse