Scientists Develop Sensor to Detect Presence of Carcinogenic Substance in Fish

Their findings were published in the Food Chemistry journal.
To reduce the risk of poisoning, Tomsk scientists developed a cheap optical sensor that changes its colour on detecting the presence of malachite green. Its colour intensity is proportionate to the quantity of this substance in seafood.
"In our research, we apply and develop the principles of green chemistry, namely, the device-free express testing of food products for the presence of toxic substances", said Mikhail Gavrilenko, Professor at the Division for Chemical Engineering, TPU School of Earth Sciences & Engineering. "We developed a polymethylmethacrylate matrix to enable visual and spectrophotometric determination of the presence of malachite green".
This cheap disposable sensor can be used for both household and specialized express monitoring of toxicity in food products, which is way more convenient than traditional laboratory-based enzyme immunoassay (EIA), Gavrilenko said.
