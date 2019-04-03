Register
22:03 GMT +303 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mysterious object hovering on Lake Erie surface

    UFO, Ghost Ship or Submarine? VIDEO of Giant Floating Object Stuns Netizens

    © Photo : YouTube/thirdphaseofthemoon
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 22

    The freshly uploaded video has already racked up thousands of views, prompting netizens to come up with their most wild guesses over what is actually in it – from a UFO hovering above the water to a US Navy submerged object phenomenon.

    Footage, reportedly from around last Christmas, has emerged online showing an enigmatic blackish object hovering just above the vast Lake Erie, which stretches well beyond the Canadian province of Ontario’s borders, into three US states.

    Casting a reflection on the water’s mirror-like surface, the object, which has an elongated shape, seems to be flying a short distance above the lake, with the sight causing some to speculate that it could be a US Navy submarine popping up on the horizon, or even a UFO.

    “It’s a UFO. End of story”, Macs Headroom commented below the video, published on conspiracy website The Third Phase of the Moon.

    “Some people are speculating that this could be a US Navy submarine surfacing, but it doesn’t look like that and seems like it’s hovering above the surface of the lake”, one commenter said in the voiceover, going on to assume that there might be a kind of underwater base in the lake’s depths. “This is clear evidence of a USO (Unidentified Submerged Object) in action”, the other replied.

    UFO
    © Photo : Pixabay
    ‘That's Awesome': Mysterious UFO Spotted Flying Near Las Vegas (LISTEN)

    Lou V44 suggested that the object is, surprisingly, indeed “off the water”.

    Yet, there was also room for jokes, with one suggesting it is “his mother-in-law coming”.

    Other hypotheses sound more classic, though:

    “Maybe it's a ghost ship… A lot of ships got lost in lake Erie”, another said, picking up on the mystery around the undetermined object, with some users ruling out the version of a submarine surfacing, citing the lake’s shallow waters.

    “Impossible for it to be submarine since its already floating!” Carlito Hilvano remarked, whereas another netizen sticks to another point of view:

    "Maybe a hole in the ice? Dead huge ancient whale laying on the ice? Or is it really cloud background beneath the object and it's actually hovering? Probably a hovering submarine!" the netizen concluded.

    “Great video. That craft coming out of Lake Superior! Mind blowing, there’s got to be a base down there. 320 million years old? We’ve been here time & time again I think, sometimes we’re lucky enough to catch an item that’s from one of our previous existences”, yet another conspiracy theorist weighed in, with others suggesting virtually everything else – from a giant mushroom from “Supermario” to a signal that “a war is coming”.

    Many emotionally expressed their delight at the video, dwelling on the artefacts captured in it:

    “Love the eerie lake ufo!! Solid. Reminds me of those one leaked photos from the navy of UFOs over the water. Also love the screw at the end [of the video]. This era is not the first time humanity has experienced advanced technology, there have been many other archaeological artefacts like this one that have raised the same questions”, one of the commenters noted,  heaping praise on the video.

    Related:

    Enigmatic Object Spotted by ISS Cameras Before New Soyuz Launch (VIDEO)
    Is the College Scam Scandal a Shiny Distraction Object for the Media?
    Stuck Between a Rock and a Mars Place: NASA's InSight Lander Snagged on Object
    FarFarOut to Planet X? Astronomers Spot Most Distant Object in Solar System
    Tags:
    object, submarine, conspiracy, UFO, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse