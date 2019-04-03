Rumors of 1st Ever Black Hole Photo Fanned by Scientists' 'Mysterious Meetings'

A number of “mysterious” press conferences which are currently being organized by scientists around the world seem to point at the fact that astronomers have achieved a "groundbreaking" discovery related to the enigmatic space objects known as black holes, the Independent reports.
The object of the telescope’s attention, Sagittarius A*, is a supermassive black hole located at the center of the Milky Way.
While it would be impossible to see the black hole itself due to the fact that light simply cannot escape their gravitational pull and reach observers on Earth, scientists focused their efforts on procuring an image of its event horizon.
The main press conference will be held in Brussels on 3 April, with other conferences expected to be held in Chile, Shanghai, Japan, Taipei, and the United States.
The press conference will be streamed online by the ESO and the European Research Council, and will be available on YouTube as well, the newspaper added.
