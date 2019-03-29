Findings From Russia's Only Space Telescope to Be Released on 2 April - RAS

"The Spektr-R will be discussed at the meeting of the RAS Council on 2 April", the statement said. The statement also noted that the meeting would start with an introduction by RAS President Alexander Sergeev.
After that, Rashid Syunyaev will present the Spektr-RG telescope program set to launch into space on 21 June.
The Spektr-R telescope was launched into orbit in 2011 to study black holes, neutron stars and the Earth's magnetic field, among other things. On 2 January, the telescope stopped responding to the spacecraft's control command, although continued to transmit scientific data.
After 2030, Russia will reportedly launch a a new space telescope called Spektr-M, which will continue the work that Sperktr-R previously carried out. Before this, however, ground telescopes will fulfill Spektr-R's functions.
