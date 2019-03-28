Register
12:52 GMT +328 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Smart home

    Russian Scientists and Students Develop 'Smart Home' System

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Within the framework of Industry 4.0 (aka Fourth Industrial Revolution) technology, South Ural State (National Research) University (SUSU) is now implementing a range of promising student projects, with one of them being "smart home", a smart grid-based energy efficient system, the university’s press service reports.

    A smart home is an innovative type of housing characterized not only by the efficient consumption of energy (including electricity, heating and water), but also by being well-designed in terms of aesthetics and a comfortable interior and landscape design.

     "The smart home system includes a wide range of components: renewable energy source-based power generating components, such as wind and solar power stations and so forth, energy-saving devices, such as smart meters and sockets and LED lighting, and other devices including smartphones and home component remotes, and also software", said Doctor of Technical Sciences and SUSU Professor Yevgeny Solomin.

    A plate of pasta
    CC0
    Russian Businessman Repik Expects to Start Selling 1st Cooking Robot in 2019
    Project-based training at SUSU is based on an interdisciplinary approach: to implement a project, a team of students from different programs, with varying levels of training, is formed. At first, there were a total of five master's degree students participating in the development of "smart home" system components. In the course of six months, the number of participants has increased to 17. Now, the list includes foreign students, with three Chinese and two Iraqi students participating.

     "This project is cutting-edge and promising; it is in great demand commercially and is of interest to any age, gender or level of training since developments on the power supply and devices can be applied in the participants' own homes", said Sergei Vaulin, Director of SUSU's Institute of Engineering and Technology.

    READ MORE: Internet of Things: Giant Network of Clever 'Talking' Devices Becomes a Reality

    Apart from smart home, SUSU students and researchers are now working on other smart-tech related projects including a mobile power generating complex-based energy supply system, a flywheel energy storage based smart battery, and a smart courtyard that features a parking lot equipped with car detection sensors, a courtyard surveillance system and a smart speed bump based power generating system.

    Elbrus 801-PC
    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Russian Home-Grown Computer, Phone Systems Poised to Ease Dependence on Foreign Tech
    The university is also developing smart home devices and software as well as alarms, recognition and management systems. SUSU students get to choose from a wide range of tasks including renewable energy source based power generating, energy generating of all kinds, accumulation, alarm and surveillance systems, devices with different complexity, computer software and commercialization (of both their own projects, with support from various foundations and/or investors, and the global complex project in general).

    The Institute of Engineering and Technology's projects and education programs are tested at SUSU's leading laboratories that were created in collaboration with global leaders in automation, digital transformation and power generating industries. The university also collaborates to implement power generating related scientific and technical projects, and exchanges students with North China Electrotechnical University (China) and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (Greece).

    "SUSU is featured on the list of the 20 best Russian universities, while the cost of studying here is not that high", said Upasak Bose, an Indian student at SUSU. "The city of Chelyabinsk is dubbed "the gateway to Siberia"; it is a border town between Europe and Asia. All these unique features convinced me to choose SUSU to study. Upon enrolling, I was struck by how much Russian students help their foreign counterparts get used to the environment and adapt to it".

    READ MORE: Amazon Tests New Alexa Mode that Makes It Shut Up, Mostly

    Some experts have raised concerns that hackers could access the revealing images taken by the mirrors, but Naked Labs says all the data it stores is safely encrypted and detached from customer names
    © Photo : Naked Labs/Cover images
    Smart Mirror Creates 3D Naked Body 'Maps' to Help People Keep Fit (VIDEOS)
    SUSU's Institute of Engineering and Technology offers students a range of master's programs in English, including Electric Power Engineering and Electrical Engineering and Heat and Power Engineering, to help them become world-class engineers that will be in demand in the era of Industry 4.0. In 2019-2020, within the framework of the Electric Power Engineering and Electrical Engineering program, SUSU will launch a new undergraduate program called Renewable Energy Sources. 

    Related:

    Smart Hacking Into Your Home Hub Could Lock You in Your Own Room
    New “Smart” Home Tech Can Record Your Voice - And Sell It to 3rd Parties
    Tags:
    scientists, smart home, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse