WATCH Magnificent Sunrise Filmed by Israeli Spacecraft on Its Way to Moon

Israel's Beresheet has made a unique video of a sunrise from its point of view before entering the moon's orbit. The footage shows Earth hiding the Sun from the spacecraft, and after a few moments, the solar limb emerges slowly, creating a breathtaking image that looks pretty much like a real sunrise.
The spacecraft is in its largest elliptical orbit around the Earth and is expected to intersect the moon's orbit and be captured in it on April 4 at 251,655 miles (405,000 km) from our planet.
