WATCH Magnificent Sunrise Filmed by Israeli Spacecraft on Its Way to Moon

The Beresheet spacecraft was launched by the Israeli SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries on 22 February 2019 in order to land on the Moon on 11 April and operate there for two days.

Israel's Beresheet has made a unique video of a sunrise from its point of view before entering the moon's orbit. The footage shows Earth hiding the Sun from the spacecraft, and after a few moments, the solar limb emerges slowly, creating a breathtaking image that looks pretty much like a real sunrise.

The spacecraft is in its largest elliptical orbit around the Earth and is expected to intersect the moon's orbit and be captured in it on April 4 at 251,655 miles (405,000 km) from our planet.