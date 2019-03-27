Russian Cosmonauts to Experiment With Propeller-Driven Drone on ISS - Roscosmos

"The experiment has been introduced into the program", Bloshenko said. During experiments with the propeller-driven drone, it is first planned to work out the design of its body and propulsion system. Based on results received, a second drone will be developed, designed to work in outer space. Tests with the drones are planned to last until 2023.
Russian cosmonauts will be also growing duckweed on board the International Space Station, according to Roscosmos.
Duckweed is a flowering aquatic plant that floats on the surface of still or slow-moving bodies of water.
Earlier in March, the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft has successfully docked to the International Space Station, bringing a new crew to the orbital outpost. The current ISS crew comprises Russian cosmonaut and Commander Oleg Kononenko, Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques and US astronauts: Anne McClain, Nick Hague and Christina Koch.
