Hollywood Stars, "Netflix Killer" & Other Items on Apple's Big Reveal Day

Home to the tech giant, Cupertino in California welcomes fans and guests on Monday to reveal the details of widely rumoured new video streaming service by Apple, magazine subscription services and a rumoured new credit card.

Celebrities, such as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and JJ Abrams, alongside media moguls are expected at the Steve Jobs Theatre, where Apple will reportedly announce the launch of subscriptions to premium TV channels, and its own original content.

An tagline of the official invitation to the event read "It's show time" and a video on the loop from the theatre has been teasing Apple's focus on television.

Excited for a big day ahead! pic.twitter.com/0N25nLC0Tw — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2019​

​Online users have also spotted US actor Chris Evans pop up on the theatre screen, which could imply that Apple will unveil thriller series called Defending Jacob, starring Evans, as part of its streaming service.

The iPhone maker has been said to announce its new video streaming service, to compete with the likes of established giants, such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video. Fans are reportedly not to see any sports content at this time but instead a service acting as a middleman between the fans and the action with a curated sports experience within the TV app.

Apple is also expected to disclose details of its subscription news service, which is to include content from different publications and be part of Apple's current News app.

An Apple credit card, will be among the novelties, presented by the media giant on Monday. Launched in partnership with Goldman Sachs, it will reportedly act like a normal credit card, offering purchase rewards and up to 2 percent cash back.