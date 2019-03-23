Turbo Lover: Owner Reveals Sex Doll Harmony's New 'Vaginal Sensor' AI Upgrade

The doll’s sensor effectively allows the doll to react to sex, providing data to its app which then essentially tells the sexbot’s head which response to give.

Brick Dollbanger, the owner of the first Harmony sex doll model in the world, has announced that the robot’s new X-mode app now allows it to actually “mimic human behaviour”, the Daily Star reports.

As Brick explained to the newspaper, he intends to demonstrate the doll’s new upgrade live on Facebook, noting that his audience asks “a lot of mundane questions and sexual questions”.

According to him, the doll’s new vaginal sensor “reacts to sex” and sends responses to the doll’s app which, in turn, sends the appropriate responses to the robotic head to be vocalised.

"Now they have developed a vaginal sensor for inserts they put in to the doll, the robotic body, and now as you thrust into the sensor when you're having sex the sensor is a reactive strip, that sends the stimuli to the brain, to tell it how deep you’re going, how hard you’re going and how hard you’re thrusting", Dollbanger explained.

In December, a senior technical specialist at software and computer chip firm Synopsys warned, however, that hackers may gain access to personal data about people’s relationships with their sex robots “just as activity with certain brands of smart sex toys has been compromised before”.