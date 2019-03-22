Register
14:42 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sun 1

    Is Earth Safe? Russian Scientists Detect MASSIVE Spike in Solar Activity

    © Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01

    When directed toward Earth, powerful bursts of energy from the Sun's surface are capable of causing mass geomagnetic disturbances, burning out manmade electrical and communications equipment and power grids, and even leading to a higher incidence of cancer.

    Solar activity has increased substantially in recent days as the Sun continues to consume the fuel from the previous solar cycle, monitoring by the Moscow-based Laboratory of X-Ray Astronomy of the Sun has indicated.

    "A sharp increase in solar activity has been observed over the past 24 hours in space monitoring equipment providing information about the flow of solar X-ray radiation," the lab, part of the Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, noted in a press statement.

    Sunrise in outer space
    CC0
    Mysterious Ring of Cosmic Dust FOUND Just 77 Mln Km From Earth
    According to scientists, monitoring from March 20 and 21 registered three 'C-class' solar flares (powerful bursts of solar energy which thankfully, usually have little to no effect on Earth). Furthermore, for the first time in several months, the institute's 'index of flare activity' showed an increase from 'green' to 'yellow' danger level, with peak values reaching 3.6 on its 10-point scale Friday.

    Researchers noted a spike in solar activity which was "clearly visible" in photographic observation, including the bright emission of light created by hot plasma emanating from the Sun's surface.

    Image of the Sun, taken March 21, showing a spike in solar activity.
    © Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences
    Image of the Sun, taken March 21, showing a spike in solar activity.

    Astronomers attributed the spike in solar activity to the Sun's burning out of the remainder of its 'fuel' from the 24th solar cycle. "Such fuel includes magnetic fields which are formed under the Sun's surface and are carried by streams of plasma toward its surface, together with excess energy. It is this energy that is then burned out in the form of flashes," the scientists explained.

    The astronomers expect the formation of Solar cycle 25 to begin near to the Sun's poles, but have indicated that the cycle has yet to give any indication of appearing. 

    "It remains a mystery as to why the magnetic fields of cycle 24 remain present on the Sun, seven years after the cycle reached its maximum in 2012," researchers noted.

    The Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse in Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. The eclipse takes place when the full moon is at or near the closest point in its orbit to Earth, a time popularly known as a supermoon. This means the Moon is deeper inside the umbra shadow and therefore may appear darker.
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    WATCH Moon Start Moving Backwards Passing Sun
    When sufficiently intense, flares of solar energy threaten to cause extensive damage to manmade infrastructure, from spacecraft and satellite instruments in near-Earth orbit to entire power grids on the planet itself, particularly during periods when the magnetic shield normally sparing Earth from deadly solar and cosmic radiation is in a weakened state.

    In 2011, the US National Academy of Science calculated that a repeat of a major solar storm like the one which struck the planet in 1859 could lead to $2 trillion in initial damage alone, and take up to a decade to repair.

    Cycle 24, the current solar cycle, began in January 2008, and has the lowest recorded sunspot activity since recordkeeping began in the year 1750. Cycle 24 was initially expected to end in mid-2018.

    Related:

    FarFarOut to Planet X? Astronomers Spot Most Distant Object in Solar System
    Time to Panic? Scientists Warn Solar Storm 'About to Hit' Earth
    Small Protoplanet DETECTED at Edge of Solar System
    NASA Reveals VIDEO of Probe's Close Flyby of Asteroid on Solar System's Edge
    NASA New Year's Flyby of Ultima Thule Offers Clues on Solar System Formation
    Tags:
    solar activity, monitoring, Lebedev Physical Institute, Solar System, Sun, Earth, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse