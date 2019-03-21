New Opera Mobile Browser Could Infuriate Malicious Hackers With Latest Update

Web browser Opera prides itself on blocking "intrusive ads and privacy cookie dialogs" and keeping "you up to date with the latest personalised news".

"Enhanced control of your online privacy and improved security when browsing the web" is what the company promised its clients with the release of version 51 of Opera for Android.

An easy-to-use, free and no-log VPN will enhance privacy and hide the physical location of users, making it difficult for hackers to track one's behaviour online. The free VPN feature will assist with keeping the connection secure when using public Wi-Fi in coffee shops, airports, and hotels.

"Malicious third parties can collect sensitive information such as banking details or login and password details to social media accounts. With our built-in VPN you reduce this risk by sending content requests through a secure tunnel that encrypts Internet traffic going through your mobile device", explained Opera.

According to Opera, the free service will not log web traffic, meaning no activity data will be logged and retained by the browser.

Opera also announced that its new mobile version supported crypto-pairing with the upcoming stable release of Opera for computers, "providing you convenient and secure access to your mobile-based Crypto Wallet in Opera for Android on your computer".

The Crypto Wallet uses Android's secure system lock, which is meant to make transactions on the blockchain easier, as no additional PIN codes or passwords are required.