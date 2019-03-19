Google to Axe Its Inbox App as Part of Major Redesign

Fans of the app, launched back in 2014, will see Google's "smarter take" on email discontinued on April 2.

However, to keep its loyal customers, Google ensured current users get a pop up notification when they open their Inbox. The message leads to the Gmail app, whose mobile version already includes some of Inbox's main features, such as Smart Reply, Smart Compose and Follow-ups.

Among the features users will have to bid farewell to are Inbox's bundling , an option that allows users to organize emails with the same label in bundles, or have messages show up individually.

Introudced five years ago, the Inbox app represented a combination of email components, such as bank invoices, highlights of related information (like Google Now alerting you to flight changes, traffic, among others) and updates on your appointments, including reminders.

With the major reshuffle and redesign of Gmail coming up, apps like Google Calendar, will be made more accessible from the Gmail web interface.

Users will also have access to Smart Reply on the web, not just mobile, and snooze emails, choosing when they show back up in their inbox.