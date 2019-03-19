Roscosmos Ready to Assist Washington If Tests of US New Spacecraft Delayed

"We are ready to provide a safety net to US partners if tests of their new manned spacecraft are delayed. We agree with NASA's proposal to use US and Russian spacecraft in the future… to send mixed international crews to the International Space Station," Rogozin wrote on his Twitter blog.
The uncrewed mission of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, built by SpaceX with NASA's help, recently docked at the ISS and successfully splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast. The test flight marked the first time a spacecraft reached the orbital station from US soil, since NASA shut the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.
