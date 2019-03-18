Register
23:25 GMT +318 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Astronaut Stephen K. Robinson, STS-114 mission specialist, anchored to a foot restraint on the International Space Station's Canadarm2, participates in the mission's third session of extravehicular activity (EVA) August 3, 2005

    Stress of Space Travel Can Reactivate Dormant Viruses in Astronauts

    © REUTERS / NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 11

    A new medical study has found that the stress of space flight can weaken the human body’s immune system, permitting dormant viruses such as herpes to re-emerge. As many nations surge toward a renewed interest in manned space flight, the finding raises important concerns.

    While the number of astronauts who've experienced a total reactivation of dormant viruses is relatively small, the fact that it seems to be directly caused by their time in space is a concern for the US space agency NASA, which put out a warning following the February publication of a study in Frontiers in Microbiology.

    Artist's concept showing the 77-ton configuration of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket launching into space.
    © NASA .
    NASA Heavy Rocket May Not Get Off the Ground in Time for Moon Mission - Director

    Of the 89 astronauts they tested, "only six astronauts developed any symptoms due to viral reactivation," said senior author Dr. Satish K. Mehta of KBR Wyle at the Johnson Space Center in a Friday press release — a rate of roughly 7 percent. However, 47 "shed herpes viruses in their saliva or urine samples" but remained asymptomatic, signaling that the virus had reactivated.

    This condition persisted for a month after the astronauts returned to Earth, the study noted.

    "Reactivation of latent viruses during long-duration spaceflight could increase risk for adverse medical events during exploration-class deep-space missions," warns the study, conducted by scientists at the University of Colorado in Denver and several institutions in Houston, Texas, associated with NASA's Johnson Space Center.

    "Maintenance of viral latency requires a vigorous and vigilant immune system, highly dependent upon competent cytotoxic T-cells, and any changes in immune status tend to promote viral reactivation," the study says.

    "NASA astronauts endure weeks or even months exposed to microgravity and cosmic radiation — not to mention the extreme G forces of take-off and re-entry," Mehta said. "This physical challenge is compounded by more familiar stressors like social separation, confinement and an altered sleep-wake cycle."

    Mars
    CC BY 2.0 / Kevin Gill / Mars
    Russian Scientists Reveal How Mars Mission Will Impact Astronauts' Lifespans

    This "unique set of stressors" causes the body to produce hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, both of which "play a crucial role in the modulation of the human immune response," the study notes.

    This results in fewer virus-fighting white blood cells being produced and, as the saying goes, when the cats are away, the mice will play, and the most common dormant viruses in the body, normally suppressed by the immune system, can come roaring back.

    "Herpes viruses have co-evolved with humans for millennia and subsequently employ sophisticated strategies to evade the host immune response," the study notes. "Consequently, after primary infection, they persist lifelong in a latent or dormant phase, and are generally asymptomatic in immunocompetent individuals. However, they may reactivate during periods of increased stress, isolation and during times of immune challenge."

    The most common types of herpes viruses the scientists recorded in the skin and urine samples of astronauts were Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), responsible for infectious mononucleosis; Varicella Zoster virus (VZV), which causes both chickenpox and shingles; and Herpes Simplex virus-1, commonly referred to as "oral herpes."

    Further, it was often not only one type of herpes virus, but many.

    HIV
    CC0
    Second Ever Patient May Have Been Cured of HIV - Reports

    The scientists also noted the re-emergence of Cytomegalovirus, a type of herpes best known as a killer of patients with Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). A type of beta herpes that's evolved to survive in the human body without causing infection, when the immune system is weakened, it can break through the body's defenses, causing encephalitis, gastroenteritis, pneumonia and chorioretinitis, among other ailments.

    The study found reactivation in astronauts who endured both long (up to 180 days) and short (10 to 16 days) flights. The scientists noted that it's not just in space flight that these conditions can emerge, though: "virus reactivation has also been observed in ground-based models of spaceflight including Antarctica, undersea habitat, artificial gravity and bed rest studies, though not to the extent seen during spaceflight studies," they wrote.

    "The occupational hazards for astronauts are profound, but research into the causes and mechanics of viral reactivation not only benefit the astronaut but also the general patient population," the scientists wrote in the study, noting their research consequently has "tremendous clinical relevance."

    SpaceX Dragon
    CC BY 2.0 / Kevin Gill / SpaceX Dragon Capsule - Earth
    SpaceX Dragon 2 Successfully Docks With ISS - NASA

    "Ultimately, the information gleaned from these space studies will shape the way we prepare for and design exploration-class missions, beyond the moon and Mars, where reactivation of latent viruses could result in increased risk for wide-ranging adverse medical events," the study concluded. "Partial-gravity environments, e.g., on Mars, might be sufficient to curtail serious viral reactivation, but this needs to be addressed in future research."

    With humanity entering a new race for manned space missions beyond low-Earth orbit, these are important risks to consider. Next month, SpaceX is expected to test its Starship vehicle, which founder Elon Musk says will one day take humans to Mars. The private space flight firm will also begin use of its Dragon 2 reusable spacecraft in what will be the first manned launch from US soil since 2011, when the Space Shuttle program was discontinued. Several space programs, including those in the US, China and Russia, as well as the European Space Agency, have announced their intention to send manned missions to Mars in the next few decades, while those countries plus Japan also intend to undertake manned lunar missions before then.

    Related:

    Twitter Cracks Up After Fox News Admits Hillary Clinton is Not 'Like Herpes'
    Netflix, US Comedian Under Fire for Calling Ivanka Trump 'Herpes'
    Florida Monkeys to Be Evicted After Study Finds They Carry Lethal Herpes B Virus
    Tags:
    immune system, activation, viruses, herpes, space flight, astronauts, medical study, NASA, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse