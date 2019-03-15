Register
01:08 GMT +316 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Pentagon artist's concept of a ground / space-based hybrid laser weapon, 1984

    Pentagon Hopes to Test Neutral Particle-Beam Weapon in Next Six Months

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 19

    The Pentagon wants to explore the utility of a neutral particle-beam weapon in orbit as a missile defense weapon, according to its 2020 budget proposal. It’s just one of many ways the US is rushing to become the first nation to introduce weapons into space.

    It sounds more like a fixture in a science fiction film than something you'd find on the Pentagon's budgetary requests, but the proposal for Fiscal Year 2020's budget includes a $304 million request for funding for a program to develop directed energy weapons that can be deployed in space as a next-generation missile defense system, Defense One reported Thursday.

    VLA Very Large Array Radiotelescope, New Mexico 2008
    © Flickr/ Gord McKenna
    US Air Force Mulls Boosting Space Military Capabilities at New Mexico Base

    The problem is, these weapons don't exist right now. That means that first the Pentagon must demonstrate that such a weapon is possible before it can even begin to develop a device usable for missile defense, something it's requested $15 million and six months of time to do. The MIssile Defense Agency (MDA) hopes to have a working weapon in orbit by 2023.

    Such a weapon has been built before, and even tested: in 1989, an experiment called BEAR — Beam Accelerator Aboard a Rocket — successfully fired a neutral particle beam into space as part of the US Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), an attempt to get a leg-up in the Cold War with the USSR by building a space-based missile defense system.

    "The 24-foot, 3,500-pound beam accelerator was launched to an altitude of 125 miles on a Minuteman 2 rocket," the Los Angeles Times reported after the July 1989 test. The device, which fired a neutral particle beam into space for four minutes, is now owned by the Smithsonian.

    Missiles, SS-23 Destroyed. The 957th and last of the Soviet Union's SS-23 shorter range missiles
    © AP Photo /
    US Prepares to Test Conventional Ground-Launched Missile Amid INF Withdrawal - Pentagon

    The Times explained how the weapon worked: "The accelerator creates an energized beam of hydrogen atoms carrying no electrical charge. SDI scientists explained that the beam is created by powerful accelerators propelling negative atoms that are stripped of their extra electron as the beam emerges from the device at nearly the speed of light… the beam does not burn through metal but rather penetrates the warhead and then releases its energy."

    "We've come a long way in terms of the technology we use today to where a full, all-up system wouldn't be the size of three of these conference rooms, right? We now believe we can get it down to a package that we can put on as part of a payload to be placed on orbit," a senior defense official told reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday, Defense One reported. "Power generation, beam formation, the accelerometer that's required to get there and what it takes to neutralize that beam, that capability has been matured, and there are technologies that we can use today to miniaturize."

    "I can't say that it is going to be at a space and weight requirement that's going to actually be feasible, but we're pushing forward with the prototyping and demo," the official said, noting the exploration "means we need to understand as a Department, the costs and what it would take to go do that. There's a lot of folklore… that says it's either crazy expensive or that it's free. It needs to be a definitive study."

    Record-setting firing of an electromagnetic railgun (EMRG). (File)
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Marion Doss / EMRG
    ‘Rods From God’: US’ Project Thor Would to Fire Tungsten Poles at Targets From Outer Space

    "The addition of the neutral particle beam effort will design, develop and conduct a feasibility demonstration for a space-based Directed Energy Intercept layer. This future system will offer new kill options for the [Ballistic Missile Defense System] and adds another layer of protection for the homeland," according to a Tuesday MDA document obtained by Defense One, which noted the "new kill options" refers to targeting missiles as they leave the launch pad instead of intercepting them once they leave the atmosphere.

    "That's a really hard battle space to go after, right?" the Pentagon official told Defense One. "It's a very short timeline, first to even know where it [meaning the missile] is coming from… It's less than a couple minutes before it leaves the atmosphere. So you have to have a weapon that's on station, that's not going to be taken out by air batteries, and so we have been looking at directed energy applications for that. But you have to scale up power to that megawatt class. You've got to reduce the weight. You've got to have a power source. It's a challenge, technically."

    Sputnik reported last November on the enthusiasm shown for energy-based weapons by US Defense Undersecretary for Research and Engineering Michael Griffin. At the Center for Strategic International Studies (CSIS) that month, he said the Department of Defense was pursuing "a renewed emphasis on laser scaling [meaning scaling up the power of lasers] across several technologies," an emphasis that would be reflected in upcoming budgets, he said.

    Death star, Star Wars
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Steve Rainwater / img_2635
    Russia Not Building 'Secret Death Star-Like' Space Station – Telecom Watchdog

    "In my opinion, we are no more than a few years away from having laser weapons of military utility," Griffin told CSIS, noting that the present level of development of the technology was "within a factor of two or three of being useful on a battlefield, airplane or ship."

    "We need to have 100-kilowatt-class weapons on Army theater vehicles. We need to have 300-kilowatt-class weapons on Air Force tankers," Griffin said, Military Times reported at the time. "We need to have megawatt-class directed energy weapons in space for space defense. These are things we can do over the next decade if we can maintain our focus."

    However, space-based weapons raise more than a couple of eyebrows, even if they're not weapons of mass destruction, which are explicitly banned by the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

    China and Russia have repeatedly introduced draft treaties on banning all weapons in outer space, Sputnik reported. In 2014, the US rejected the draft Treaty on Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space and of the Threat or Use of Force Against Outer Space Objects (PPWT) on the grounds that it was "fundamentally flawed" for not covering ground-based weapons, Space News reported at the time.

    Related:

    Soyuz MS-12 With ISS Expedition Blasts Off Into Space (VIDEO)
    Songs of the Universe: NASA Reveals INSANE Space Music in Hubble Photos (VIDEO)
    New Research Sheds Light on Major Space Enigma of Dark Matter
    US Unmanned Spacecraft Dragon 2 Undocks From International Space Station – NASA
    With 15,000 Personnel, Trump’s Space Force Would Be Smallest Service Yet
    Tags:
    space-based interceptor, particle, weapon, interception, tests, missile defense system, satellite, 1967 Outer Space Treaty, US Missile Defense Agency (MDA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse