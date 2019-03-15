Register
15:41 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Signals

    It's Alive! Rare Neutron Star SUDDENLY Awakens After Decade-Long Slumber

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The researchers noted that the enigmatic star’s emissions differ significantly from the ones emitted by it prior to 2008, when the celestial body suddenly fell silent, only to awaken a couple of months ago.

    Scientists at the University of Manchester and the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy have announced that one of the so-called magnetars – unusual neutron stars that possess powerful magnetic fields and emit bursts of gamma and X-ray radiation — has once again shown signs of activity after being "inactive" since 2008, Science Alert reports.

    A falling star crosses the night sky behind the lighthouse in Pilsum, northwestern Germany
    © AFP 2018 / MATTHIAS BALK / DPA
    Astral Mystery Ahoy: Scientists Spot Another Mysteriously Dimming Star
    The star in question, XTE J1810–197, is one of four magnetars (out of the 23 currently known) which emit not just radiation, but pulses of radio waves as well, the media outlet adds.

    The research team has been observing the fresh batch of radio emissions originating from XTE J1810–197 since December 8, noting a significant difference in the star’s activity as compared to its "pre-slumber" behaviour.

    "The pulse variations seen so far from the source have been significantly less dramatic, on timescales ranging from hours to months, than those seen in 2006", scientists said.

    READ MORE: Mysterious Ring of Cosmic Dust FOUND Just 77 Mln Km From Earth

    As the media outlet points out, another team of astronomers also employed NASA’s Deep Space Network to observe XTE J1810–197 and "two of its radio magnetar cousins", noting the "odd variations" in the radio waves emitted by the star.

    Related:

    Songs of the Universe: NASA Reveals INSANE Space Music in Hubble Photos (VIDEO)
    New Research Sheds Light on Major Space Enigma of Dark Matter
    Tags:
    radio waves, detection, star, study, Germany, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse