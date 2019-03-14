Register
19:17 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sunrise in outer space

    Mysterious Ring of Cosmic Dust FOUND Just 77 Mln Km From Earth

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    130

    Previously, researchers believed that Mercury, the small, rocky and barren planet 57.9 million km from the Sun and about 77.2 million km from Earth was simply too close to the star to sustain a trail of cosmic dust leftover from crumbling asteroids, comets and matter which existed during the creation of the solar system.

    Astrophysicists from the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. accidentally came upon the observable trail of cosmic dust forming a ring nearly 15 million km wide around Mercury while trying to develop new techniques to research solar activity for forecasting purposes.

    While similar rings of space dust have long been known to exist around Earth and Venus, it was previously assumed that Mercury did not have one.

    "People thought that Mercury, unlike Earth or Venus, is too small and too close to the Sun to capture a dust ring," study coauthor Dr. Russell Howard explained. "They expected that the solar wind and magnetic forces from the Sun would blow any excess dust at Mercury's orbit away," he noted.

    3D map of the large-scale distribution of dark matter, reconstructed from measurements of weak gravitational lensing with the Hubble Space Telescope
    CC0
    New Research Sheds Light on Major Space Enigma of Dark Matter
    However, during their work to come up with a more effective method of observing the Sun's atmosphere, known as the corona, researchers decided to hang on to normally discarded data on the different kinds of light emitted by space dust particles which magnify sunlight.

    Using NASA's Solar and Terrestrial Relations Observatory (STEREO) satellite and the Parker Solar Probe, what they found was an increased level of brightness circling Mercury, calculating an excess concentration of dust of about 3-5 percent at the ring's center.

    "It wasn't an isolated thing," Dr. Howard emphasized. "All around the Sun, regardless of the spacecraft's position, we could see the same five percent increase in dust brightness, or density. That said something was there, and it's something that extends all around the Sun," he noted.

    The astrophysicists' findings have important implications for traditional conceptions of the effects of gravity in the solar system, not to mention the ability of ancient space dust of the same kind as that which formed Earth to 'survive' so close to the Sun.  

    Dr. Mark Kushner, an astrophysicist from the Goddard Space Flight Center and coauthor of a separate study hypothesizing that a group of never-before-seen asteroids co-orbiting Venus was causing a similar ring of space dust to form around that planet, said the space dust research was "exciting," since it was based on new information that was "right in our neighbourhood."

    "It's not every day you get to discover something new in the inner solar system," he said.

    An artist's impression of gravitational waves generated by binary neutron stars
    © NASA. R. Hurt/Caltech-JPL
    Binary Stars May Be Brimming With Alien Life, Scientists Theorise
    Both groups' studies have been published in the Astorphysical Journal Letters, and can be found here and here.

    Ultimately, NASA observes that coming to a more precise understanding of the physics governing ancient dust rings like those around Mercury and Venus in our solar system can be extrapolated for use in the study of distant solar systems, their hidden planets, and even their orbital properties.

    Related:

    Songs of the Universe: NASA Reveals INSANE Space Music in Hubble Photos (VIDEO)
    New Research Sheds Light on Major Space Enigma of Dark Matter
    US Unmanned Spacecraft Dragon 2 Undocks From International Space Station – NASA
    With 15,000 Personnel, Trump’s Space Force Would Be Smallest Service Yet
    Russia’s Geopolitical Rivals Preparing for High-Tech Wars in Space – Gen Staff
    Russia Soyuz Rocket With 6 UK OneWeb Satellites Blast Off From Kourou Space Port
    Tags:
    solar dust, space dust, findings, research, Solar System, Venus, Mercury, Sun
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse