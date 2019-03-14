Register
00:42 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Microphone

    Hush: Scientists Create Flexible, Soundproof Material That Could Quiet Drones

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 00

    In theory, the invention could make many noisy things around us very silent, flying machines included.

    A team of Boston University researchers has created a metamaterial — material specifically engineered and shaped to have certain properties — that can absorb noise while letting air flow through, creating the possibility of future silent fans, drones and other mechanical devices.

    Normally, the way to eliminate noise is to build thick, heavy walls around the source of a sound. This works fine with stationary setups, such as power generators, but some things simply cannot work if walled off, drones being the most notable example, as they are both unpleasantly noisy and need a free flow of air to function.

    A general view of the reactor block No.2 in the nuclear power station of Paks at about 120kms south from Hungarian capital Budapest (File)
    © AFP 2018 / ATTILA KISBENEDEK
    Russian Scientists Develop Unique Material for Next-Generation Nuclear Reactors
    However, the Boston University team has come up with a different idea — a polymer material that can be molded into various shapes. Thorough computer simulations would determine what exact shape it should be and at what exact place it should be installed in order to reflect most of the noise back towards its source.

    In a video uploaded to the university's YouTube channel, a ring-shaped prototype is placed at the end of a plastic tube with a booming speaker inside. When the experimental muffler is removed, the sound suddenly becomes significantly louder, which is reflected in a corresponding graph. While this is only a prototype, it is the combination of silencing and allowing free flow of air that makes it revolutionary.

    "Sound is made by very tiny disturbances in the air. So, our goal is to silence those tiny vibrations," the scientists say. "If we want the inside of a structure to be open air, then we have to keep in mind that this will be the pathway through which sound travels."

    President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Aleksander Sergeev
    © Sputnik / Рамиль Ситдиков Ramil Sitdikov
    Russian, US Scientists Sign Cooperation Agreement
    It is not immediately clear whether the ring-shaped muffler works on a single frequency or on a wide spectrum of frequencies. However, the scientists underscore that the muffler can be molded into various shapes, including cubes or hexagons, which could be used to build entire sound-removing walls that let air flow through.

    "We can design the outer shape as a cube or hexagon, anything really," the researchers said. "When we want to create a wall, we will go to a hexagonal shape. The idea is that we can now mathematically design an object that can block the sounds of anything."

    The scientists say they are now working on applying their invention to drones. While drones mostly fly overhead, the scientists believe that a ring-shaped muffler could be placed beneath a machine's rotors to cancel the noise that would otherwise spread downward.

    "Drones are a very hot topic," the researchers say, adding that large companies like Amazon are interested in using drones to deliver goods, but "people are complaining about the potential noise."

    Related:

    Russian, US Scientists Sign Cooperation Agreement
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Scientists Make Huge Leap in Raising Woolly Mammoths From the Dead
    Russian Scientists Develop Unique Material for Next-Generation Nuclear Reactors
    Binary Stars May Be Brimming With Alien Life, Scientists Theorise
    NUST MISIS Scientists to Make Metro Tunnels More Reliable
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, research, material, noise, sound, drones, Boston University, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse