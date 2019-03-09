Register
09 March 2019
    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 2, 2019

    Roscosmos Chief, Elon Musk Exchange Courtesies After SpaceX Capsule Landing

    © REUTERS / Joe Skipper
    Tech
    0 40

    Astronauts haven't been launched to the International Space Station from American soil since 2011, and NASA believes that following Crew Dragon's test flight, it can send a manned mission into orbit as early as this summer.

    SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, had a warm exchange on Twitter following the successful test flight of the American company's new aircraft.

    "Thank you on behalf of SpaceX! We have always admired your rocket/spacecraft technology," Musk tweeted on Friday.

    Rogozin congratulated the billionaire inventor and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on the landing of Crew Dragon, also known as Dragon 2, which embarked on its first unmanned test mission to the International Space Station last week.

    The Roscosmos director also said that alternative space transportation systems guarantee the stability and security of the international teams working at the ISS.

    Using the schlieren photography technique, NASA was able to capture the first air-to-air images of the interaction of shockwaves from two supersonic aircraft flying in formation. These two U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School T-38 aircraft are flying in formation, approximately 30 feet apart, at supersonic speeds, or faster than the speed of sound, producing shockwaves that are typically heard on the ground as a sonic boom. The images, originally monochromatic and shown here as colorized composite images, were captured during a supersonic flight series flown, in part, to better understand how shocks interact with aircraft plumes, as well as with each other.
    © NASA. NASA Photo
    NASA Captures First Images of Supersonic Shockwaves from Two Jets (PHOTOS)

    Earlier this week, Musk hailed Russia's "excellent" rocket engineering and "best [rocket] engine" currently flying, in a reference to the RD-180 liquid-fuelled engine.

    The uncrewed mission of the Crew Dragon capsule, built by SpaceX with NASA's help, docked at the ISS over the weekend and successfully splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast on Friday. The test flight marked the first time a spacecraft reached the orbital station from US soil, since NASA shut the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

    Since then, NASA has been using Russia's Soyuz rockets to get its astronauts into space, but the agency now says that the success of Crew Dragon paves the way for crewed missions to be ferried to the ISS from US territory.

    Tags:
    test flight, Crew Dragon Spacecraft, Roscosmos, SpaceX, Elon Musk, Dmitry Rogozin, United States, Russia
    Votre message a été envoyé!
