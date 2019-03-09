Alaska Airlines to Be First Airline to Use Biofuels Blend on Home Flights

"Alaska Airlines, the first participant in the program, will use a blend of biofuel made by World Energy and traditional fuel when it takes delivery of three Boeing 737 MAX airplanes this year," the release stated on Friday.
"The biofuel option will be available for customers accepting new airplanes at Boeing’s delivery centres in Seattle and Everett, Washington. The company also plans to use biofuel for certain flight tests at its Boeing Field facility," the release said.
World Energy produces the biofuel at its refinery in Paramount in the US state of California, the world’s first facility designed to commercially produce renewable jet fuel and it is made from agriculture waste, Boeing added.
