New Video Call Feature by Instagram Reportedly in Works

Social media are often criticized for causing social isolation, but Instagram, following Facebook's example, has been reportedly working on bringing people closer.

The network, owned by Facebook, appears to be testing a co-watching feature, similar to the Watch Party feature, introduced by Mark Zuckerberg's social media giant in 2018.

"When you create a watch party, you can watch any public videos on Facebook in real time with a group of your friends. You can create a watch party from your News Feed or timeline, in a group, on a Page, or from any video you're watching. Keep in mind that you'll need to be an admin or editor to create a watch party on a Page," Facebook explained.

According to Twitter user Jane Manchun Wong, based in Hong Kong, Instagram is testing co-watching in video calls.

The feature appears to be part of Instagram Direct, where users could activate it by choosing the option during a video chat.

Co-watching videos is meant to bring users together, as they are enjoying clips of wild nature or their favourite celebrities. However, some users remain puzzled as to how the new feature would operate.

Instagram is being pretty vague in what kind of videos to be co-watched. Maybe video posts? Maybe IGTV?