Update Your Browser ‘Like Right This Minute,’ Warns Google Chrome Security Chief

A warning by Justin Schuh comes in a form of a #PSA or a "Public Service Announcement", according to the engineer, while Google explained that "access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix."

Google Chrome's security chief tweeted a link to a company blog entry on a ‘Stable Channel Update for Desktop', sharing news about a "highly vulnerable" issue affecting the browser on Windows, Mac and Lenix computers.

— Justin Schuh 🗑 (@justinschuh) March 6, 2019​

"Also, seriously, update your Chrome installs… like right this minute. #PSA," Justin Schuh then added.

Concerned users reacted to Schuh's warning with follow-up comments and questions.

Owners of Windows and Mac computers have been instructed on how to fix a mystery Google Chrome bug, which could be exploited by hackers.

All one has to do is open a Google Chrome window and click on the three vertical dots in the right-hand corner. Choose the option "Help" and then "about Google Chrome." The resulting window will display information about the update and help with the process.

According to Google, the bug in question was discovered by Clement Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group on 27 February.