Register
12:52 GMT +307 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Construction of Khodynskoye Pole metro station

    NUST MISIS Scientists to Make Metro Tunnels More Reliable

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Specialists from the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS) have exposed factors which impair the durability of underground tunnels’ load-bearing structures.

    This will make it possible to prevent their disintegration and also help cut metro construction and maintenance costs, as well as those for other underground structures. The project’s results are published in the IOP Conference Series: Materials Science and Engineering journal.

    READ MORE: Scientists Invent Method to Turn CO2 Into Solid Carbon — Report

    Defects of underground facilities' load-bearing structures can lead to accidents and costly repairs accounting for 25-100 percent of construction costs. Therefore it is necessary to develop a more durable lining for the planned underground facilities.

    The quality of their construction, service life and capital expenses depend on the type of lining and specific methods used for its installation, said Professor Yelena Kulikova from NUST MISIS' Faculty of Construction of Underground Structures and Mining Enterprises.

    "The discovery of a mechanism influencing the formation of defects inside the internal lining makes it possible to chart measures for preventing their formation and to reduce underground structures' maintenance and construction costs," Kulikova told RIA Novosti.Research results show that water filtration contributes to most of the defects inside underground facilities' structures.

    "Speaking of deep tunnels, water filtration is usually observed in their side sec-tions. As far as shallow tunnels are concerned, water filtration is visible inside their gutters and near the ceilings. Filtration is centered near the insulation and concrete- section joints," she explained.

    READ MORE: Scientists a ‘Step Closer' to Unlocking Great Mystery of Stonehenge

    A model of the earth's internal structure at the Moscow Planetarium.
    © Sputnik / Alexander Liskin
    Scientists Find Huge Mountains Deep Below Earth’s Surface - Report
    According to scientists, key factors contributing to the disintegration of tunnels include the water-abrasive wear and tear of tunnel gutters, the leaching of free lime from concrete under the influence of external ground waters, as well as gas and chemical corrosion caused by aggressive liquids flowing through the tunnels.

    These combined and separate factors cause the lining to decay or even put the tunnel out of use for a long time.

    Scientists believe that it is necessary to focus on the choice of structural and water-insulation materials, as well as production processes and technologies for installing water-proof joints and seams between concrete-coated sections while designing and installing load-bearing structures of underground facilities.

    They used classic methods of solid mechanics, liquid-flow laws together with the accident-risk assessment theory for analyzing geo-mechanical and filtration processes. They also examined the experiment's results using statistical methods. In all, they studied ten types of sewage tunnels with a total length of 67 kilometers and over 70 tunnels lined with prefab reinforced-concrete sections.

    Related:

    Roscosmos to Cut Financing of 'Russian Hubble' Project Significantly - Scientist
    Scientists Predict 'Catastrophic Consequences' for Mankind as Insects Die Out
    Unexpected USB Stick Discovery While Defrosting Seal Poop Confuses Scientists
    Tags:
    metro, tunnel, scientists, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse