05:04 GMT +307 March 2019
    The Long March-5 Y2 rocket takes off from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China July 2, 2017.

    Legislator: China's Largest Solid-Fuel Rocket Scheduled for First Launch in 2019

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Chinese legislators have urged the country to formulate its own space law to boost the development of commercial space and pay more attention to the outflow of talent.

    China's private space sector will embrace more opportunities in 2019. The country should complete its laws and regulations on the private space sector to support its commercial development, Hu Shengyun, a senior rocket engineer at China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation and deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, told the Global Times.

    In this photo released by the Xinhua news agency, an orbiter is launched by a Long March-3III carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sunday Jan. 17, 2010
    © AP Photo / Xinhua, Qian Xian'an
    China Launches More Rockets than US, Russia in 2018
    The value of commercial space travel in China is projected to reach 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) annually by 2020, Hu said.

    Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun, who is also an NPC deputy, told media that China is the only space power without its own space law, suggesting that promoting legislation on space will guarantee the rights of private companies on utilizing space resources.

    READ MORE: Chinese Rocket Forces Simulate ICBM Launch From ‘Underground Great Wall'

    Lei also suggested the government relax its market access to private companies and promote the sharing of space infrastructure. Around 29 countries have space laws or regulations.

    Space agencies used to be sponsored by governments. Commercial upstarts have joined the competition since the beginning of the century. In 2017, among the 443 satellites launched globally, 267 were commercial satellites, and 26 out of the 91 rockets used to launch these satellites were from private companies, Bingdian Weekly reported in September 2018.

    Jiuquan space centre in the Gobi Desert in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Jiuquan
    WATCH: China’s First Private Rocket Launch Fails
    Hu also said the Kuaizhou-11, China's largest solid-fuel carrier rocket is scheduled to make its maiden launch this year.

    The new type solid-fuel carrier rocket series Kuaizhou is the country's first carrier rocket for commercial purposes, and the Kuaizhou-11 is much larger than the Kuaizhou-1.

    Kuaizhou is a low-cost solid-fuel carrier rocket with high reliability and a short preparation period. With a lift-off mass of 78 tons, the rocket was designed to launch low-Earth and Sun-synchronous orbit satellites.

    READ MORE: China's Rocket Force Releases Promotional Video Showcasing DF Ballistic Missiles

    Hu also suggested the country pay more attention to the exodus of space talent. State-owned space enterprises are losing a large number of scientific and technological talent, which should be given more attention, Hu said.

    Energomash company employees stand near RD-180 engines prepared for shipment to the United States in a shop at the Energomash
    © AP Photo / Maxim Marmur
    Supplying Russian Rocket Engines to China to Benefit Bilateral Ties - Chinese Official
    The China Association for Science and Technology recently released a report on people working in the science and technology fields in China. The report found that the average annual salary was 91,000 yuan in 2016. Some 33.5 percent of them are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

    Although their average salary has increased by 22.7 percent compared with 2012, their satisfaction with their salary has dropped. That's because their salary has not kept pace with those in other fields, the report said.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

