Register
00:20 GMT +307 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This is NASA InSight's first selfie on Mars. It displays the lander's solar panels and deck. On top of the deck are its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna. The selfie was taken on Dec. 6, 2018

    Stuck Between a Rock and a Mars Place: NASA's InSight Lander Snagged on Object

    © NASA. NASA/JPL-Caltech
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Researchers revealed this week that NASA's Mars InSight mission is experiencing some setbacks after the lander's heating probe hammered itself underground, only to become stuck after encountering an unknown object.

    The instrument, which is nicknamed "the mole," is part of the Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package (HP3) that's installed on the InSight lander. The probe is designed to dig a little more than 16 feet under the Martian ground in an effort to measure heat escaping from the Red Planet's interior.

    ​Over the weekend, the mole managed to dig to a depth between 18 and 50 centimeters, before suddenly hitting its first rocky barrier. Although it was able to move past the object, it eventually found itself between a rock and a hard place after encountering a second stone.

    That second obstacle prevented the probe from advancing any further. This was the case despite the probe continuing to hammer the area for a period of four hours.

    This image provided by the European Space Agency, ESA, shows an artist·s impression depicting the separation of the ExoMars 2016 entry, descent and landing demonstrator module, named Schiaparelli, from the Trace Gas Orbiter, and heading for Mars
    © AP Photo / ESA-D. Ducros
    Researchers Find First Evidence of Huge Underground Water System on Mars

    "The mole is healthy and performed a round of hammering on the weekend. It has, thus far, continued to work against some resistance without clear evidence for progress," Tilman Spohn, HP3's principal investigator from DLR, the German space agency, wrote in a mission logbook on Tuesday.

    "The team has therefore decided to pause the hammering for about two weeks to allow the situation to be analyzed more closely and jointly come up with strategies for overcoming the obstacle."

    "A lot to do and still a lot of excellent science to be expected from HP3 and from InSight! Planetary exploration is not as easy as pie!" he added. In addition to the probe encountering some early setbacks, Spohn noted that the first encounter forced the instrument to divert from its vertical path. It's currently situated at a 15-degree tilt.

    In Monday's log, Spohn spoke on the research team's outlook for the mission, writing, "We are a bit worried as we hit one or two obstacles so soon already, but tend to be optimistic."

    The lander is presently located in the Martian region known as Elysium Planitia, a flat terrain researchers chose for its "soft and sandy" environment, according to Phys.org.

    A trial rover mission in the Mars-like Atacama desert
    © Photo : Prof Stephen B. Pointing
    Aliens? Mock-up Mars Rover Discovers Mysterious Martian-Like Microbes in Chilean Desert

    According to a DLR statement, tests conducted at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory revealed that the mole could in fact push past difficult stones as it worked its way toward the Martian interior, but that it would be "very time-consuming."

    Only time will tell when the mole will get to its desired depth.

    The Mars InSight lander first touched down on the distant planet on November 26, 2018. The $850 million NASA project aims to map out Mars' interior in order to better understand how it formed and evolved.

    Related:

    'Signs of Past Water': Mars Probe Discovers Massive 'River Valley Network'
    'My Battery is Low' Tattoo Depicting Mars Rover Rattles Twitter
    RIP Opportunity: NASA Declares Mars Rover Dead After 15-Year Run (PHOTOS)
    Twitter Goes Wild as Elon Musk Sexts, Sends Demands of Hot Pics... to Mars!
    MYSTERY as NASA's 'WALL-E' and 'EVE' Go Silent After Passing Mars
    Tags:
    Mars InSight Lander, NASA, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse