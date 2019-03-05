Pakistan Unsuccessfully Attacked Indian Cyberspace After Pulwama Attack - Report

After unsuccessfully failing to hack critical Indian websites in the wake of the terror bombing in Pulwama, India, Pakistan-based hackers have resorted to stoking fake news, interfering in the flow of information to create "chaos and confusion" in the Indian cyberspace, according to a Hindustan Times report.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Following a 14 February suicide bombing in Pulwama on the Indian side of Kashmir, Pakistan-based hackers tried to hack at least 90 Indian websites but they failed, the Hindustan Times reports.

"Just hours after the dastardly Pulwama attack on 14 February, Pakistani hackers attacked over 90 Indian websites and tried to hack into Indian critical systems. Though the Pakistani attackers were not able to breach the firewalls and protective measures of the critical systems, the attack forced India to use offensive measures to protect its websites. Notably, the location of the attacks was traced to Bangladesh", says the report.

Days after the cyber attack which originated from Bangladesh and is suspected of being initiated by Pakistan-based hackers, Indians also went on the offensive.

"Days after the Pulwama attack, there were reports that more than 200 Pakistani websites were hacked by an Indian hacking group, named 'Team I Crew' to protest against the suicide attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). A list of the Pakistani websites that were hacked was also circulated on social media with comments like 'We will never forget #14/02/2019'", "Dedicated to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in #PulwamaTerrorAttack", the Hindustan Times report reads.

It is not clear if there is a connection between the Indian offensive measures taken after the Pakistani cyber attack but the reports suggest clearly that the two countries did fight a virtual battle in cyberspace in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

On 14 February, Pakistan-based terror group JeM carried out a suicide attack in Pulwama district on the Indian side of Kashmir in which more than 40 paramilitary personnel lost their lives. In response to the attack, India carried out air strikes on 26 February across the Line of Control (LoC) and claimed to have destroyed an alleged JeM training camp and launchpads. Pakistan responded with similar measures the next day.