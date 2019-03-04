ISS Astronauts Meet SpaceX Ship Crew After Historic Docking (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The ship successfully docked in autonomous mode and the astronauts tweeted pictures with the ship’s inhabitants.

NASA published a series of photos showing the arrival of SpaceX's Crew Dragon reusable spacecraft to the International Space Station.

​The astronauts posted videos and photos of themselves with SpaceX's Ripley — a mannequin equipped with numerous sensors to track the ship's progress.

​Ripley was joined in the ship's maiden flight by Little Earth — a plush toy which looks like the Earth with arms and legs.

Dragon 2, also known as Crew Dragon, performed a flawless autonomous docking with ISS. The ship obeyed general commands sent from the station such as "clear to proceed" or "retreat," but otherwise operated on its own. The station did not use its robotic arm to lead the ship into the dock.

Astronauts on the Space Station welcomed the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in a ceremony aboard the station. NASA astronaut AstroAnnimal from inside Crew Dragon said, "Welcome to a new era in human spaceflight."

​This is the first of four test flights that will prove Dragon 2's readiness for manned flights, NASASpaceflight.com reports.