Russia to Invest Over $450,000 in Development of Backpack Vacuum Cleaner for ISS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Rocket and Space Corporation Energia is planning to order the development of a new vacuum cleaner, which can be worn as a backpack, for use by cosmonauts on board the International Space Station (ISS), according to the procurement order posted on the website of the company.

“Handles and webbing straps [removable] should be provided to carry the vacuum cleaner… allowing, if desired, to fix the vacuum cleaner on the back of the operator during cleaning”, the document says. The estimated development cost is 30 million rubles (some $455,000 at current exchange rate).

A new vacuum cleaner will not only have to suck up dust, hair, threads, liquid droplets, and crumbs. It will also be used during repair works on the ISS to get rid of sawdust.

According to media reports, cosmonauts have been repeatedly complaining about excessive noise and low efficiency of the vacuum cleaner that is used on the ISS at present.

Meanwhile, the noise level of a new vacuum cleaner should not exceed 68 decibels at a distance of one meter (38.3 inches), which roughly corresponds to that of common modern household vacuum cleaners, according to documents published by the RSC.

It is expected that the "space" vacuum cleaner will be able to work for a total of 500 hours during the service life of at least 7 years.

