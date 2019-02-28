Register
21:14 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Great Blue Hole

    Explorers Mystified by Tracks at Floor of Ocean Sinkhole Where No Life Can Exist

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 90

    At over 300 meters across and some 125 meters deep, the ancient underwater sinkhole located off the coast of Belize is one of the largest of its kind anywhere in the world.

    Scientists engaged in a highly detailed, three-week long study of the Great Blue Hole have shared some of their findings online.

    Erika Bergman, oceanographer and pilot of one of the two mini subs fitted with high-res multibeam sonar equipment tasked with mapping what she described as a "majestic pit of acid" has published her impressions of the mysterious sinkhole on her blog.

    "It was otherworldly down there and our data is one more way to share this revelation," Bergman wrote, referring to the mission's detailed 3D study of the geographic formation.

    The mission, carried out late last year and funded in part by Virgin founder and billionaire Richard Branson, saw scientists take nearly two dozen dives to create a 3D map of the sinkhole using advanced sonar equipment, and capture unique, never-before-captured footage of marine-life encrusted along the stalactite formations in the hole, along with terraces worn down by thousands of years of water erosion.

    Speaking to CNN Travel about her work, Bergman said one of the most mysterious finds were the unidentifiable "tracks" at the bottom of the hole, which she said remain "open to interpretation," given the total lack of oxygen at that depth.

    In her blog, the sub-operator detailed the toxic, corrosive and potentially deadly hydrogen sulphide gas located around 300 feet below the surface inside the hole, which Bergman and her colleagues "dove straight into" for the mission. 

    Using onboard instrumentation, researchers discovered that just as they had predicted, the bottom of the pit was "completely anoxic," meaning "there's not a drop of oxygen below the [hydrogen sulphide] layer."

    Bergman also reported on an eerie "conch graveyard," a stretch of sea floor where she and her colleagues observed "hundreds of dead conch that had presumably fallen in the hole and been unable to escape the steep walls or survive long without oxygen."

    The oceanographer was pleasantly surprised that the water in the sinkhole was relatively clear of signs of human impact, with the team picking up "basically to or three little pieces of plastic." 

    "It's neat that there are spaces on our planet – and most of them in the oceans – that are exactly the way they were thousands of years ago and will remain exactly the way they are thousands of years in the future," she said.

    A shark said to be 'Deep Blue', one of the largest recorded individuals, swims offshore Hawaii, U.S., January 15, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media on January 17, 2019.
    © REUTERS/ @JuanSharks/@OceanRamsey/Juan Oliphant/oneoceandiving.com
    WATCH: Divers Near Hawaii Swim With ‘World's Largest' Great White Shark
    The Great Blue Hole, once a dry landmass that was submerged during the last ice age some 10,000-14,000 years ago, became the subject of popular interest after legendary French marine explorer Jacques Cousteau explored it in the 1970s for his show "The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau."

    Fabien Cousteau, the great modern explorer's grandson, and a conservationist and explorer in his own right, took part in the recent mission.

    Related:

    'Slow-Moving Sinkhole': Sprawling Mud Pot Monster Devouring California
    Massive Sinkhole in China Claims Four Lives (VIDEO)
    Gate to Hell: Large Sinkhole Swallows Part of Australian Beach
    Tsar Pit: Gigantic Sinkhole Appears in Western Russia (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    mapping, mystery, research, sinkhole, study, Belize
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Karate Training Exercises in Iraq
    Female Self-Defence Iraqi Style: Karate Training Exercises in the Mountains
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse