Mobile Messaging Veteran Blackberry Challenges ‘Latecomer’ Twitter in Court

A feud between an old-timer in the world of messaging and a social networking giant has blown out after Blackberry filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Twitter.

BlackBerry accused Twitter of infringing on its intellectual properties, including push notifications, mobile advertising techniques and the capability to silence notifications for a message thread.

The complaint said that Twitter "succeeded in diverting consumers away from BlackBerry's products and services" and toward its own by misappropriating features that made BlackBerry "a critical and commercial success in the first place."

Once the champion of messaging services — including the popular and widespread BlackBerry Messenger, also known as BBM — the company had put forward a similar case against Facebook less than a year ago.

CC0 BlackBerry

In 2018, BlackBerry claimed Facebook infringed on its messaging technology in a Los Angeles Federal Court, and called the social media giant, as well as WhatsApp and Instagram for their use of instant messaging.

The court has allowed BlackBerry to pursue the claims in lawsuits, which so far remain pending.

BlackBerry exited the smartphone marker in 2016 and refocused on development of software to manage mobile devices, as well as self-driving cars.

