01:39 GMT +324 February 2019
    Artist conception of Space Test Program (STP) P-80-1 satellite from Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

    Wild-Eyed Weapons: Pentagon Cash Grab for Self-Propelled Autonomous Satellites

    Washington is scrambling to renew its space technology as Russia and China continue to develop increasingly advanced space war machines. US Air Force officials recently revealed that the US Department of Defense (DoD) is now working on making satellite constellations that can duck missiles or satellite-based weapons.

    "We have to give our mission systems an opportunity to participate in their own defense, give them a fighting chance," Michael Dickey, who runs the Enterprise Strategy and Architectures Office at Air Force Space Command, said during an event on Capitol Hill on Friday. "We've begun to introduce changes." 

    The US Air Force successfully launched on Wedneday the reusable unmanned X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle
    Prof on US Space Force Creation: It May Have Grave Consequences for Humankind

    "We are doing a lot of work in that area," Col. Russell Teehan, Portfolio Architect of the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center added.

    Earlier this week, the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) revealed in a new assessment entitled "Challenges to Securities in Space" that Russia is most likely developing space-based lasers that could take out enemy satellites.

    "Russia likely is pursuing laser weapons to disrupt, degrade, or damage satellites and their sensors," the report said.

    In the event of a shoot off in space, US satellites will have to maneuver swiftly. 

    Russia Developing Unmanned Tourist 'Space Yacht' for Near-Earth Orbit - Designer

    "It's not hard to imagine, if someone is shooting at you, you would maybe like to get out the line of fire and so creating some agility with our space systems becomes very important," Dickey said. "Maneuverability takes fuel and thrusters and all of that. You'll start to see that in the next round of modernization."

    One way satellites can dodge a potential collision is to move out of what Teehan described as "predictable orbits," otherwise known as geosynchronous earth orbits that allow satellites to match our planet's rotation. Researchers are trying determine how to move satellites from high to low orbits.

    Last year, US President Donald Trump said the United States was creating a space force to catch up with China and Russia. In September 2018, Moscow warned Washington against deploying conventional arms in space, saying that the international community had to adopt an agreement on the issue.

