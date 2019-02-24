Register
02:39 GMT +324 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Saturn's largest moon Titan passing in front of the giant planet in an image made by NASA's Cassini spacecraft

    NASA Scientist Says There Might Be ‘Crazy Form of Methane-Based Life’ on Titan

    © AP Photo / NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A NASA planetary scientist revealed that our Solar System’s ocean worlds could have the best possibility of hosting alien life.

    Dr Amanda Hendrix, co-lead of the NASA Roadmaps to Oceans World Group, explained to the Daily Express how the Ocean Worlds program represents one of the best chances of encountering alien life in our home solar system.

    Hendrix believes that alien life could be found on Saturn’s moon, Titan, as it has “both an ocean at the subsurface and it also has liquid hydrocarbon lakes on the surface.”

    “There would not be aliens with green heads swimming around in there. I think it is possible there could be some simple life forms in some of these ocean worlds in our outer solar system,” she said.

    The NASA Ocean Worlds Exploration Program represents a significant strategic shift in its attempts to find alien life, since it was discovered that Mars, which was considered scientists’ best opportunity to look for life, is “not currently habitable.”

    “Mars now appears to be our best chance of looking for past evidence of life,” she added.

    Alien
    CC0
    Final Countdown: NASA Reveals Method to Discover Alien Life in 'The Next Several Decades'
    Hendrix also noted that apart from Titan there are at least two more worlds which could host “some crazy form of methane-based life,” referencing Enceladus, the sixth-largest moon of Saturn and Europa, the smallest of the four Galilean moons orbiting Jupiter.

    The NASA scientist believes there is an additional benefit to exploring these distant worlds for alien life.

     “While we find out if they are habitable and whether they can host life, we are learning a lot out about these worlds, which is scientifically interesting. Each of these places in our solar system is another clue about how bodies in our solar system formed and evolved,” Hendrix said.

    According to Hendrix, NASA is currently selecting between two concepts for future study of the icy worlds: the Dragonfly mission which proposes dropping a lander on Titan to investigate the complex chemistry of the moon, and the Comet Astrobiology Exploration SAmple Return (CAESAR) – which proposes taking samples of ice from known comets. According to Hendrix, NASA will make a choice as to which of these two missions they will proceed with.

    READ MORE: NASA's Flying Toy Wish-List: A 'Dragonfly' Drone for Saturn's Biggest Moon Titan

    There are also proposed missions to visit Enceladus which would take the form of a flyby mission, Hendrix told the Express. During such a mission a spacecraft will fly through the plumes, perhaps multiple times, and scoop-up plume material that has been ejected from the subsurface ocean.

    Hendrix’s team is currently focusing on the Europa Clipper Mission — a planned attempt to study Europa, although the launch date of this mission has not yet been disclosed.

    “The Europa Clipper Mission will carry ice-penetrating radar and that will help us understand how thick the ice is across the surface. We will also do a lot of imagery on the surface, because we need to understand the dynamic between the ocean and its surface.” she noted, adding that according to Hubble Space Telescope data, Europa exhibits some active plume activity right now, which “might be good evidence for ocean material coming up through and escaping from these cracks and making geyser-like plumes.”

    Related:

    Mysterious Flash of Light in Wales Sky Triggers 'Alien Warning' Speculation
    NASA Reveals Method to Discover Alien Life in 'The Next Several Decades'
    Proud to be an Alien Cannibal
    New EVIDENCE Oumuamua is Part of Alien Spaceship REVEALED
    'Illegal Alien' Detained at US Border Had Deadly FLESH-EATING Bacteria - Reports
    What If They Don’t Come in Peace? 3 Alien Encounter Scenarios
    Skeleton With 'Alien' Egg-Shaped Skull Discovered in Southern Russia (VIDEO)
    'Best UFO VIDEO': Object Moving at Lightning Speed Sparks Alien Conspiracies
    Tags:
    alien, life, aliens, planet, NASA, Titan, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse