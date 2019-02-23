Virgin Galactic Plane Carries First Passenger to the Edge of Space (PHOTO)

Beth Moses was the first passenger on board VSS Unity, a spaceplane designed to carry civilian passengers into outer space that can reportedly reach a speed of more than one-and-a-half times the speed of sound before landing.

Three people have conducted a flight at the edge of space, including astronaut trainer Beth Moses, who is the chief instructor at Virgin Galactic, according to the Mirror.

The company reportedly intends to work toward commercial operations that will carry passengers on supersonic trips to the lower horizons of space to feel a few minutes of zero gravity and enjoy a view of the Earth below.

The face you make when you look back on Earth from space. Our Chief Astronaut Instructor, Beth Moses, is the 571st person to fly to space and the first woman to fly on board a commercial spaceship. pic.twitter.com/lBhK34Burk — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) 22 февраля 2019 г.

In April of last year, Virgin Galactic announced plans to build a fleet of similar planes and charge passengers $250,000 for sub-orbital flights into outer space.