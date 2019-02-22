Register
22:27 GMT +322 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    “Fairy circles” in Namibia

    German Scientist REVEALS New Facts About African 'Fairy Circles'

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Stephan Getzin
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The phenomenon of circles of barren land without vegetation commonly found in Namibia and Western Australia has been puzzling scientists for years, as they have so far failed to agree on a theory explaining it. One recent hypothesis has claimed that sand termites are behind the formation of the circles.

    German ecologist from the University of Göttingen Stephan Getzin has recently completed research on the "fairy circles" phenomenon in Namibia and Australia, debunking the popular theory that they are created by sand termites to keep the vegetation from dying in dry regions, as the circles help the soil to better retain moisture from rain.

    READ MORE: Scientists a ‘Step Closer' to Unlocking Great Mystery of Stonehenge

    During his research Getzin failed to find thermite highways underneath the circles. What is more, a drone survey of land that is certainly affected by termites shows that it looks different from what can be seen in "fairy circles".

    "The vegetation gaps caused by harvester termites are only about half the size of the fairy circles and much less ordered", Getzin said.

    Fairy circles in Namibia's Marienfluss valley
    © Photo : Wikipedia
    Not a Kind of Magic? The Mystery of ‘Fairy Circles’ May Soon Be Unveiled

    He further noted that areas affected by the termites sometimes overlap with the fields of circles, but added that the correlation between them "has no causal relationship".

    The German ecologist's research also added new facts about the "fairy circles" to be considered. Specifically, he pointed out that by focusing on the dotted fields in Namibia, researchers had overlooked the fact that barren patches of land can be found in other forms and on other scales. A study of Google Maps satellite images of the land revealed that the phenomenon could take other shapes than just circles and be over 20 metres wide, while "fairy circles" reach a maximum of around 15 metres.

    READ MORE: Yellowstone: Record-Breaking Geyser Activity is MYSTERY for Scientists

    "Fairy circles" are circular-shaped patches of barren land, surrounded by vegetation. These circles vary in diameter from 2 to 15 metres and are mostly seen in the Namibian desert. However, since 2014 they have also spotted in the Western Australia. While the scientific community is still struggling to understand the phenomenon, locals ascribe supernatural origins to them, such as gods or deities touching the land. 

    Related:

    Scientists a ‘Step Closer’ to Unlocking Great Mystery of Stonehenge
    MYSTERY as NASA's 'WALL-E' and 'EVE' Go Silent After Passing Mars
    MH370 Pilot's 'Mystery Caller' Breaks Silence Five Years After Tragedy
    Yellowstone: Record-Breaking Geyser Activity is MYSTERY for Scientists
    Primal Human Needs May Shine Light on Mystery of Easter Island Statues
    Tags:
    Africa, Australia, Namibia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse