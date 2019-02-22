1st Israeli Lunar Lander Lifts Off on Top of Falcon 9 Rocket From Cape Canaveral

The rocket was launched at 8:45 p.m. Thursday on (01:45 GMT on Friday). The Falcon 9 launch vehicle successfully delivered all vehicles into orbit, SpaceX reported later.
The lander is the smallest such craft in terms of weight, at 600 kilograms, and measures just 1.5 metres by 2 metres.
The mission will be the third for Falcon 9's reusable first stage, which was already used in July and October.
Successful deployment of Nusantara Satu to geosynchronous transfer orbit confirmed—completing SpaceX’s 70th mission! pic.twitter.com/oJwLOGlrBR— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 22, 2019
SpaceX said it planned to land the first stage on a droneship, which will land in the Atlantic Ocean, following separation.
