Japanese Probe Hayabusa2 Touches Down on Ryugu Asteroid

The asteroid is currently around 300 million kilometres (186 million miles) away from Earth.
Scientists say that the samples, which the Japanese probe will try to collect, may shed light on how the Solar System was created and how life appeared on Earth.
We will have a live web stream during #haya2_TD touchdown from 6:45 — 9:15 JST on February 22nd! https://t.co/T1Gz2hFsqT— HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) February 21, 2019
(with English translation.)
You can also ask us questions with the hashtag #haya2_QA (though we apologise if we cannot answer them all).
