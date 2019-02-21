Register
21:59 GMT +321 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Beresheet is loaded onto its launcher, Falcon-9 before its launch into space Thursday night

    ‘Size of Smart Car’: Things You Need to Know About Israel's First Lunar Mission

    © Photo : SPACEX COURTESY OF SPACEIL AND IAI
    Tech
    Get short URL
    134

    On Friday, Israel's Beresheet space robot will blast off from Florida to land on the moon in a mission that will be propelled by one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets. After detaching from the launcher, the spacecraft will orbit the Earth for a few months before landing on the moon in late April.

    The exciting project could be a landmark achievement for Israel's voyage into space, and Sputnik has compiled all you need to know about the forthcoming lunar mission.

    Historic Mission

    If successful, the mission will make Israel the world’s fourth country to land on the moon, after Russia, the US and China.

    A whopping $100 million in private donations has been contributed to the mission, which is set to become the first-ever privately funded lunar landing.

    READ MORE: Israel Prepares Its First-Ever Lunar Mission on Musk's SpaceX Rocket (VIDEO)

    The state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Corporation said that “this is the lowest-budget spacecraft to ever undertake such a mission" and that although it is a private venture, Beresheet is a “national and historic achievement”.

    Bar’s Get-Together

    Interestingly, the idea of sending a robotic lander to the moon occurred to Israeli entrepreneurs Yonatan Winetraub, Yariv Bash and Kfir Damari when they gathered at a bar almost a decade ago.

    "As the alcohol level in our blood rose, we got more and more determined to do this. And it never faded away," Winetraub said in an interview with the Grapevine website.

    Google’s Early Involvement

    In 2007, the three entrepreneurs first entered their idea into the Google LunarX Prize, a 2007–2018 inducement prize space competition, organised by the X Prize Foundation, and sponsored by the internet giant.

    None of the dozens of teams who entered the contest could succeed in creating the spacecraft that could land on the moon and send back high-definition pictures, which is why Google finally called off the cash competition worth $20 million in early 2018.

    READ MORE: NASA Administrator Says Agency Plans to ‘Go to the Moon and Stay’

    Still, Israel’s SpaceIL company managed to finish the construction of the robotic lander late last year and shipped it to Cape Canaveral in Florida in January, when the spacecraft underwent last-ditch testing before the 22 February launch.

    ‘The Size of a Smart Car’

    The lander is the smallest such craft by weight, at 600 kilograms, and measures just 1.5 metres by 2 metres.

    Winetraub said that the spacecraft’s size is “closer to a smart car”, which likely turns the lander into the smallest spacecraft ever designed for a lunar landing.

    Ride Into Space Uber-Style

    Commenting on the fact that the Beresheet will be propelled by one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets, Winetraub said that “it's more like a ride-share”.

    "There are passengers in the front seat and passengers in the back seat all going up to space," he added.

    First and foremost, the Falcon 9 rockets will drop satellites and other space equipment, with the Beresheet being the final vehicle to be dropped off.

    Scientific Research and ‘Time Capsule’

    Moon
    © NASA .
    Cold Moon: China’s Chang’e-4 Rover, Lander Survive First Lunar Night on Far Side
    After it touches down, the lander will carry out scientific research, measuring the magnetic field of the moon in order to help scientist understand how it formed.

    Beresheet will also deposit a “time capsule” of digital files the size of coins which contain the Bible, children’s drawings, Israel’s national anthem and flag, as well as memories of a Holocaust survivor and Israeli songs and prayers.

    Beresheet, Hebrew for "Genesis", is due to lift off from Cape Canaveral at 01.45 GMT on 22 February.

    Related:

    Scientists Solve the Mystery of Super Blood Wolf Moon Explosion (VIDEO)
    Earth’s Oldest Known Rock Found on Moon - Scientists Explain How It Got There
    New Space Race? European Space Agency Plans to Mine Resources on Moon by 2025
    Super Wolf Blood Moon Seen Around the Globe (VIDEO)
    Russia to Create Backup Manned Vehicle for Moon Flights Without NASA Funding
    Tags:
    lunar mission, donations, moon, spacecraft, SpaceX Falcon 9, Elon Musk, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse