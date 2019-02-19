Twitter to Implement New Policy for Political Ads in March

"Today, we are expanding our political ads policy and transparency approach to include all European Union member states, India, and Australia," Twitter said in a statement.
Twitter plans to implement its new policy on March 11. From that date, only certified advertisers will be allowed to run political campaigning ads on the platform.
"Political advertisers must apply now for certification and go through every step of the process," the statement said.
Twitter first introduced its political advertising policy in the United States last May, imposing certain limitations and a certification process in order to purchase any such advertisements.
