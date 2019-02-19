Register
08:00 GMT +319 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Valentine Cave lava tube in Lava Beds National Monument, California

    Mountains Bigger Than Everest Deep Inside Earth Revealed by Scientists

    CC BY-SA 2.5 / Dave Bunnell / Under Earth Images / Valentine Cave
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The second largest earthquake on record allowed scientists to glimpse into the terrain under the planet’s surface, revealing peaks higher than the Himalayas.

    Scientists were able to find the giant structures in seismic wave data captured during the 1994 Bolivia earthquake, a study published on Thursday in Science magazine revealed.

    Earth’s mantle is a dense band of silicate rock that extends from the crust to the core, accounting for 84 percent of our planet’s volume. At 410 miles from the surface, a boundary known as the 660-kilometre discontinuity divides the mantle into its upper and lower levels.

    READ MORE: Fire Down Below: Mantle Plume Supervolcano Melting Antarctic Ice

    The topography of that boundary is extremely hard to read because of its density, so one of the only ways to do so is with seismic waves. The waves meet different textures, minerals, and structures and bounce off them in a manner similar to how light waves reflect off objects, providing scientists with a seismic snapshot. Supercomputing the measurements from the quake allow scientists to reconstruct the structures at the boundary.

    “We need big earthquakes to allow seismic waves to travel through the mantle and core, bounce off the 660-kilometre discontinuity, and travel all the way back through the Earth to be detected at the top of the crust,” Jessica Irving, a geophysicist at Princeton University and an author of the study, told Motherboard in an email.

    Fly
    CC0
    'Catastrophic Consequences' for Mankind Predicted by Scientists as Insects Die Out
    Irving’s team used the data from the 1994 Bolivia earthquake, the second biggest deep earthquake on record — an 8.2 on the Richter scale — finding “stronger topography than the Rocky Mountains or the Appalachians” at the boundary.

    “I can’t give you an estimated number,” Irving said, regarding the range's altitude. “But the mountains on the 660-kilometre boundary could be bigger than Mount Everest.”

    The ruggedness of the range may be due to an accumulation of old chunks of seafloor that get sucked into the mantle and then drift down to the boundary. The research, however, is incomplete, as scientists speculate that there could be ancient relics of Earth’s history inside the mantle. Further research could shed light about the evolution of our planet and how it was formed.

    Related:

    YouTube Has Created 'Echo Chamber' Where Flat Earth Conspiracy Can Thrive – Prof
    China Looks to Secure Space Superpower Status With Earth-Orbiting Power Plants
    Russia Developing Unmanned Tourist 'Space Yacht' for Near-Earth Orbit - Designer
    Scientists Find Huge Mountains Deep Below Earth’s Surface - Report
    NASA Winds Down 6-Year Satellite Mission to Study Earth's Deadly Radiation Belts
    Tags:
    Seismic Waves, mountains, Earthquake, Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Open Audition for the Miss Russia 2019 Beauty Contest in Moscow's Afimall City
    Looking for Stunners? Watch Them at Miss Russia 2019 Audition in Moscow
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse